Highlights Mohamed Salah's decision to stay at Liverpool is deemed "massive" for the Premier League by Alex Crook.

Despite his recent struggles, Salah's intention to stay and fight for his place under incoming boss Arne Slot has been lauded.

Reports indicate that Liverpool are confident Salah will remain at Anfield, aiming to extend his contract to avoid losing him as a free agent next summer.

Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool has been highly deliberated over the past few weeks with the Egyptian suffering a downturn in form amid the Reds' collapse in the title race - but with news that he is set to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future, talkSPORT man Alex Crook has labelled it "massive" for the Premier League as a whole, let alone Liverpool.

Salah has been in decent form by his own standards throughout the season, but just two goals since mid-February has seen the club fail to pick up wins with just one in their last five - with Salah failing to score in his previous four games in the top-flight. Liverpool are now relying on a miracle to win the league, which would mean Manchester City and Arsenal would have to fail to win in almost all of their remaining games and bluntly, it means that the club will only finish the campaign with a Carabao Cup to their name.

Their lack of form saw Salah linked with a move away from Anfield, digging up previous reports of a potential move to Saudi Arabia having seen a £150million move from Al-Ittihad rejected last summer. However with new reports that Salah will stay and fight for his place under incoming boss Arne Slot, Crook believes that it's great for the league - let alone Liverpool - with the talkSPORT reporter being told that Klopp's departure doesn't mean he will also follow suit.

Crook: "Salah Staying is Massive For the Premier League"

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Crook couldn't underestimate the importance of Salah staying in the league before stating that Saudi clubs are growing less confident at the prospect of signing him. He said:

"I think this is massive news not just for Liverpool but for the Premier League as well as for this summer’s transfer window. It does look as if Liverpool are confident Salah will stay at Anfield at least for the final year of his contract. I think ideally they’d like to tie him down to an extension to that deal rather than let him walk out as a free agent at the end of next season. Even sources in Saudi Arabia are suggesting they’re not as confident as perhaps they once were that they could prise Salah away this summer. What I’m being told by sources at Liverpool is just because the manager is leaving, it doesn’t mean that the star player is walking out of the door as well."

Mohamed Salah Can Still Produce At Premier League Level

Salah has been the face of Liverpool since joining in 2017, and for his career on Merseyside to come to such a sour end - both in terms of a lack of trophies in his final season and leaving amid an argument with Jurgen Klopp on the touchliine at West Ham - would be a huge shame.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's fifth-highest scorer of all time.

The Egyptian should realise his importance to the club having been a key part of Liverpool's success in winning the Champions League, Premier League and multiple domestic cups, and at just 31 years of age, he still has plenty to offer to Liverpool.

As a genuine world superstar, the likes of Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo only left for Saudi Arabia in their mid-to-late thirties; and Salah would be somewhat early if he was to move to the Saudi Pro League at this stage in his playing career when he has so much to offer to one of Europe's elite leagues.

