Mo Salah reacted very quickly to stop Darwin Nunez lashing out at Luke Shaw in Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd.

Darwin Nunez was superb as Liverpool demolished Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

The Uruguayan has had some unfair criticism since signing for the Reds in a club-record £85m move last summer.

But he has silenced his critics with a few superb displays in recent weeks.

He kept up his good form by scoring twice in Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of United at Anfield.

The 23-year-old notched a brace in the second half. Both of his goals came via his head.

Mohamed Salah stops Darwin Nunez from confronting Luke Shaw

One of Nunez's weaknesses is that he has a very short temper.

He was shown a red card in August after lashing out at Joachim Andersen in Liverpool's match against Crystal Palace.

And he nearly lost it again on Sunday after a clash with Luke Shaw.

With the match 4-0 to Liverpool in the 68th minute, Shaw dragged Nunez to the ground and then appeared to kick out at him.

Nunez was furious and was ready to jump to his feet and confront his opponent.

But Mohamed Salah reacted quickly to make sure his teammate did not lose his head. Salah held Nunez back and prevented him from doing anything that could get him in trouble. Watch the moment below...

Who knows what would have happened had Salah not held Nunez back.

There were no hard feelings between Nunez and Shaw, though, with the pair shaking hands shortly after.

Jamie Carragher praises Darwin Nunez after Liverpool 7-0 Man Utd

Jamie Carragher was very complimentary of Nunez when speaking about Liverpool's front three after their victory against United.

He said on Sky Sports, per The Boot Room: “I thought Gakpo was outstanding. Mo Salah was his electric self. Nunez, every time you watch him play it’s always electric.

"He’s had a lot of criticism for missing big chances. At times, yes, he’s got to be more clinical but two at home to United and some of the goals he’s got this season, it’s like it doesn’t feel right now watching Liverpool without Nunez and the physicality he gives the team.”

Nunez has hit the back of the net 14 times in his debut season for Liverpool. He will be looking to add to his tally in the Reds' next match against Bournemouth on Saturday.