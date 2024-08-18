Highlights Four Liverpool stars make impressive starts to the FPL season after their teams are revealed online.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold both made themselves captains in their squads.

Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota scored highly early on.

A new Premier League season also means a new year for football lovers to showcase their knowledge of the beautiful game with their Fantasy Premier League efforts. Whether you're a seasoned FPL pro or someone who gives up by the first international break, the start of the season always provides excitement and optimism for fans of the online game.

It's not just passionate supporters who get involved either, as stars from England's top flight also get involved too. In fact, a rule was once implemented at Aston Villa that none of their players could include some of their teammates in the FPL squads after a Jack Grealish injury was revealed when other Villa players dropped him from their team.

This time around, it is four of Liverpool's biggest names whose teams have become talking points, as Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson and Diogo Jota's teams have all been revealed by FPL Focal.

Mo Salah's FPL Team

The Egyptian captained himself for gameweek one

Anfield legend Mo Salah was clearly confident in himself going into the Red's opening fixture against Ipswich Town on Saturday, as the 32-year-old captained himself before scoring once and assisting another at Portman Road, leaving him on 28 points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mo Salah had the seventh highest number of FPL points in the 2023/24 season with 211.

The forward also included Jota, who he set up for Liverpool's first goal, and teammate Andy Robertson, who walked away with a clean sheet. Elsewhere, Salah benefitted from a Alejandro Garnacho assist in Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Fulham. Meanwhile, David Raya, Ben White and Gabriel made it a back four of clean sheets after their 2-0 win over Wolves.

There is some bad news for Salah though, as one of his options up top, Ivan Toney, was dropped by Brentford thanks to speculation surrounding his future at the club. This means that one of his substitutes will need to come in to replace the England international.

Trent Alexander Arnold's FPL Team

The English defender also included himself

Alexander-Arnold followed suit with his right-sided teammate, as he also selected himself as well as Salah and Jota to come away with three of the Reds' best performing players in gameweek one. The 25-year-old managed to not only get bonus points for a clean sheet, but also was handed two extra points on top of that for his overall performance, leaving him with 16 points after his captaincy bonus was included.

Overall, the Englishman's team does not seem to have performed as strongly as his teammates after the first week, with the likes of Dean Henderson and Danny Ings proving to be costly. He will be relying on a strong performance from Manchester City duo Erling Haaland and Josko Gvardiol in order to bump up his score.

Andy Robertson's FPL Team

The Scot selected two Manchester City players

There was a strong start to the FPL season for Andy Robertson, with the Scottish defender also captaining Salah and including himself and Jota to make up the majority of his early points. There was also an inclusion for Garnacho yet again, as well as William Saliba and David Raya to boost his total ahead of Chelsea's late kick-off against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon to 62 points.

Tottenham duo Pedro Porro and new signing Dominic Solanke will look to have good starts to their season which will also help the Scotland captain, as will Josko Gvardiol and Phil Foden, despite the fact that the latter was named on the substitutes bench for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The only disappointment for Robertson will be that Aston Villa star man Ollie Watkins didn't have a great showing against West Ham, racking up just two points in his side's 2-1 victory.

Diogo Jota's FPL Team

The Portuguese star was level on points with Salah before Sunday's late kick-off

Joining Salah at the top of the Liverpool FPL tree was his strike partner Diogo Jota. Known to be a strong EAFC player, Jota has been able to show off his chops in this game mode too, after scoring an impressive 68 points ahead of the late game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, many of these points have come from the inclusions of himself, Alexander-Arnold and Salah, who he captained, combining to make up close to two-thirds of his total. There was also additional support from the likes of Newcastle United's Alexander Isak and Dan Burn, as well as Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, who celebrated his new number with a clean sheet.