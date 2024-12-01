Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk took a cheeky dig at Jamie Carragher in their post-match interview with Sky Sports as the Egypt international suggested that the former defender, following his recent comments, would never give him the Man of the Match award.

Cody Gakpo and Salah were both on target against Pep Guardiola’s out-of-sorts Manchester City side, who remain joint-fifth in the Premier League table. Elsewhere, Arne Slot and his entourage are now sitting at the summit of the rankings, nine points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

Once again, the affectionally monikered Egyptian King was asked – in his post-match interview with Sky Sports – about his Liverpool future and whether their 2-0 victory would be his final meeting with the reigning Premier League champions at Anfield. Remaining coy, he suggested that it potentially was.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah’s assist against City now puts him at 11th in the all-time assist tally in Premier League history.

In other news, Salah – widely regarded as one of the greatest wingers in football history – was given the Man of the Match award for his 90-minute display on home soil and in his post-match interview alongside skipper Van Dijk, the record-breaker made an ever-so-subtle dig towards club legend Carragher.

Van Dijk asked the presenter who picked the 32-year-old as the recipient and the pair were quickly informed that it was Gary Neville in charge of deciding who impressed the most. The Dutchman then said that he was surprised that it wasn’t Carragher’s decision.

The former Liverpool defender, who played 737 times for the Reds, recently labelled Salah, who is out of contract in the summer, as ‘selfish’ for bringing up contract talks in such a busy period for the Merseysiders. As a result, in reference to Van Dijk’s shock that it wasn’t Carragher choosing him to pick up the post-match gong, the forward said: “No, he’d never give it to me.”

Watch the clip of Salah and Van Dijk's interaction below:

Responding to the above post on X (formerly Twitter), Carragher added more fuel to the fire by suggesting that the Liverpool captain would've got his Man of the Match vote by writing: "I would’ve give it to VVD to be fair!"

When the live broadcast returned to the studio, presenter Dave Jones then asked the defender-turned-pundit whether he'd be 'throwing down the gauntlet' with the goalscoring phenomenon for his snide comment. Referencing Roy Keane’s recent confrontation with an Ipswich Town fan, Carragher, jovially, told the Sky Sports panel:

“I’ll see him in the car park.”

Keane, who was formerly in charge of the Portman Road-based outfit, clashed with a fan after the Tractor Boys’ recent 1-1 draw with Manchester United and told him that they could settle their disagreement, off-air, in the car park.