Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest Premier League players of all time. He has scored 160 goals in the English top flight, making him the 10th-highest scorer since the league's rebranding in 1992. With only a year left on his current contract at Liverpool, there is a possibility that this might be his last season on these shores. This has led to debates about whether he should pursue a new challenge elsewhere or stay with the 19-time league champions to cement his name alongside club legends such as Kenny Dalglish and Steven Gerrard.

The 2019 Champions League has enjoyed success against numerous opponents during his career. During his time at Liverpool, Salah's biggest rivals were Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, who he had come up against 21 times. Here is a closer look at which teams the Egyptian has scored the most goals against in his 14-year career so far.

Top 7 Teams Mohamed Salah Scored The Most Goals Against Rank Club Games Goals 1 Manchester United 16 15 2 Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 3 Manchester City 21 11 4 West Ham United 15 11 5 Arsenal 16 10 6 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 9 7 AFC Bournemouth 10 9

AFC Bournemouth

Salah has won 90% of the matches he has played against AFC Bournemouth, losing once back in March 2023, when he missed a penalty against the Cherries. This defeat was the only low point in his career against Bournemouth, though, with a hat-trick at the Vitality Stadium in a 4-0 win in December 2018.

The Egyptian's goal against Bournemouth in last season's 3-1 win at Anfield was his first in three years against Andoni Iraola's side. This is because the Cherries spent two years in the Championship and in the 2022/23 campaign, Salah didn't score in the three head-to-head matches. On 21st September 2024, Liverpool welcome Bournemouth to Anfield in the Premier League, with the 32-year-old keen to get his goalscoring record against them into double figures.

Salah Record Against AFC Bournemouth Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards AFC Bournemouth 10 9 0 1 9 1 0

Brighton & Hove Albion

In 15 appearances against Brighton & Hove Albion, Salah has 16 goal contributions. Since first coming up against the Seagulls in the 2017/18 season, the Egyptian has continued success when facing them. His record includes two braces, with the most recent of these coming during last year's campaign when Liverpool drew 2-2 at the Amex Stadium.

His best spell against the seaside club came from 2018 to 2020, when he scored five goals in five games. This included two goals and an assist during Liverpool's behind-closed-doors victory at Brighton in July 2020. Salah has only ever come up against the Seagulls in another competition apart from the Premier League once. In the 2022/23 FA Cup, Jurgen Klopp's side lost 2-1 to Brighton, with the Egyptian winger registering an assist.

Salah Record Against Brighton & Hove Albion Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Brighton & Hove Albion 15 8 4 3 9 7 0

Arsenal

In the first few years that Salah spent at Liverpool, Guardiola's City were the club's main rivals, fighting it out against each other season after season for the Premier League. In recent times, though, Mikel Arteta's Arsenal have established themselves as a serious threat at the top of the league, losing the league to City by only two points in the 2023/24 campaign.

Salah's first goal against Arsenal actually came during his time at Chelsea. He scored in a 6-0 win against the Gunners in March 2014, which was one of the Egyptian's two goals during his short stint at the Blues. At Liverpool, the winger has scored nine goals against Arsenal, with his best performance coming in August 2019, where he scored a brace in a 3-1 win against the North London club at Anfield. Last season, Salah missed the away trip to the Emirates Stadium due to a hamstring injury, so he will be keen to make up for lost time when the sides first meet in the 2024/25 campaign on 27th October.

Salah's Record Against Arsenal Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Arsenal 16 8 4 4 10 2 1

West Ham United

Salah has played West Ham United in all seven seasons he has played for Liverpool, losing only once in 15 matches while winning 12. In fact, the first eight times he came up against the Hammers, he scored nine, registering a couple of assists. This trend hasn't continued in recent years, though, with Salah only scoring twice in his last seven matches when facing West Ham. He scored in both home games at Anfield last season, scoring off the bench in the 5-1 EFL Cup victory.

Salah was rested for Liverpool's away trip to the Hammers at the back end of the 2023/24 campaign, prompting him to have a dispute with manager Klopp. After the match, the Egyptian said: "If I speak today there will be fire" when asked about the incident." With Liverpool's packed schedule in four different competitions, it is likely Salah will be rested again when the two sides meet in the third round of the EFL Cup on 25th September.

Salah Record Against West Ham United Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards West Ham United 15 12 2 1 11 3 0

Manchester City

Liverpool are the only team to have stopped City from winning the Premier League in the last seven seasons. Last year, Guardiola's side made history by winning a fourth title in a row - the first time that has happened in English football. Salah and his teammates pushed them to the final day on two occasions, losing the league by one point in both 2018/19 and 2021/22. During this time, the clubs have had some memorable battles with the Egyptian playing a key part.

Notable performances by Salah include the 2-2 draw against City in 2021, where he scored a breathtaking solo goal, as well as registering an assist. In the 2017/18 season, Liverpool beat City 5-1 on aggregate in the Champions League quarter-final, with the winger scoring in both games, including a vital dink over Edersen in the away leg to secure his side's place in the last four of the competition.

Salah's Record Against Manchester City Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Manchester City 21 7 6 8 11 6 1

Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool have had some memorable games with Tottenham Hotspur in recent years. Ironically, the least entertaining match between the two sides was probably the 2019 Champions League final, which saw Klopp's side win 2-0, thanks to an early Salah penalty and a late Divock Origi strike.

Salah has enjoyed recent success against Spurs, scoring four and registering an assist in his last four appearances against Ange Postecoglou's side. This includes the 4-3 victory for Liverpool at Anfield in April 2023, which saw them squander a 3-0 lead before Diogo Jota scored in the last seconds of the game.

The 32-year-old has played against Spurs for other teams. During his time at FC Basel and Fiorentina, he came up against the North London club. In the quarter-finals of the 2012/13 Europa League, Salah scored in the home leg against Tottenham - a tie that Basel won on penalties. Two years later, he scored for Fiorentina in a Round of 32 match against the Lilywhites.

Salah Record Against Tottenham Hotspur Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Tottenham Hotspur 20 12 5 3 12 2 2

Manchester United

Salah has become a nemesis for Manchester United in the last few years, seemingly popping up with a goal every time he comes up against the Red Devils. It wasn't always like that, though. He didn't score in his first four Premier League matches against United, prompting people to analyse his "poor scoring record" when facing Liverpool's arch-rivals.

Once he started scoring in these matches, the Egyptian couldn't stop. Since January 2020, Salah has come up against United on 12 occasions, scoring 12 and registering six assists. This includes a hat-trick during Liverpool's 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October 2021, as well as a brace and two assists in the 7-0 demolition of United at Anfield in March 2023. Most recently, he scored in Liverpool's 3-0 win away at United, but after the game suggested it might be his last game at Old Trafford due to uncertainty around his expiring contract in 2025. After the match in September 2024, he said:

"Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time [I play here with Liverpool. "No-one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season. "So far, we don't know with which club, but so far yeah my last game here with Liverpool. It's not up to me but nobody talk to me about a contract with the club. We'll see."

Salah's Record Against Manchester United Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Manchester United 16 7 5 4 15 6 5

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 10/09/24.