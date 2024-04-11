As one of golf's majors, the Masters is one of the sport's most illustrious tournaments, with each year's winners presented with a green jacket by the previous champion.

With six title wins, Jack Nicklaus stands alone as the most successful player in Masters' history, followed by fellow legends Tiger Woods (five), Arnold Palmer (four), Nick Faldo (three), and Phil Mickelson (three).

The host course, Augusta National Golf Club is renowned for its lush grass, imported pine needles, impeccable features, colorful flowers, triple-arch bridge, and extraordinarily-fast greens.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Augusta National course is a par 72 and the record is 63 (nine under par) which is shared by two athletes — Nick Price in 1986 and Greg Norman in 1996.

However, the esteemed venue has a number of strict rules in place for visitors, players, and fans alike - one of which is no phones.

The Masters Stands Alone With Unique Rules on Mobile Phones

Those who wish to make a call must use payphones on course

Organisers have long been keen for fans to fully immerse themselves in the live action - and feel that mobile phones take away from that goal.

"It's a distraction," Billy Payne, a former chairman at Augusta, said once in 2017, according to Business Insider.

There are payphones for patrons to use if they need to contact the outside world. And if people want photos, they are still free to use cameras. The ban is strictly a cell phone one. Elaborating, Payne said:

"I just don't think it is appropriate. The noise is an irritation to not only the players, the dialing, the conversation; it's a distraction. And that's the way we have chosen to deal with it."

Golf is a sport steeped in tradition and though chairmans come and go at Augusta, with Fred Ridley succeeding Payne, the phone ban is one that is likely to stand the test of time.

To Reuters in 2019, Ridley said it is something visitors embrace rather than complain about.

"I think our patrons appreciate our cell phone policy," Ridley said. "I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf, as well, at allowing cell phones.

"I don't believe that's a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future, if ever … I think we got that right."

While cameras are only allowed during practice rounds, and not during competition rounds, things like signs, flags, and weapons are not permitted on any day during Masters week, per the tournament's official website.

You're also not permitted to bring your own alcohol to the venue but fear not, booze is actually pretty cheap once you're inside as the concession stand — and its price point — has become a legend in its own right. The same applies to food, too, with prices that are a steal. Sandwiches are available for as little as $1.50, while cookies and muffins are available for under $2.