Highlights The Oklahoma City Thunder could trade Josh Giddey for Zach Collins to add size and shooting.

The Denver Nuggets should aim to acquire TJ McConnell for more shot creation.

The Minnesota Timberwolves should consider trading for Darius Garland to suit their timeline better.

We're deep into the NBA playoffs, which means that the season is already over for most teams. With nothing but time on their hands, general managers and front office executives across the league are already planning out their offseason roadmaps to lead them closer to the ever-elusive NBA championship.

Keeping that in mind, here's a list of mock trades that each playoff team could make this offseason to improve their rosters heading into next year.

Oklahoma City Thunder

SG Josh Giddey to the Spurs for C Zach Collins

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s season was inundated with narratives and questions about their youth and inexperience, and it came to a head in the conference semifinals. Many fans have been asking why Oklahoma City helped Daniel Gafford get to Dallas rather than bringing him in to provide some sorely needed size and rebounding. Additionally, Giddey’s inability to shoot was exploited by opposing coaches, resigning the 21-year-old to the bench for long stretches in the postseason.

This trade with the San Antonio Spurs would benefit both teams’ roster makeup. The Spurs get another ballhandler who could lob entry passes to Victor Wembanyama, and the Thunder gain some beefiness that their frontcourt lacks. Collins has also shot 34.5 percent from three on 2.5 attempts per game over the past two seasons, which could let Oklahoma City keep him on the floor in a five-out lineup.

Denver Nuggets

PF Zeke Nnaji & PG Reggie Jackson to the Pacers for PG T.J. McConnell & C Isaiah Jackson

Despite and early exit at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves,there’s an argument to be made that the Nuggets are still the second-best team in the league. They ran into the one roster built to beat them, and even then Denver held a 20-point lead in the third quarter of Game 7 at home. Still, their offense was shown to be vulnerable when Jamal Murray is not playing at his best, so it would be beneficial to secure another shot-creator.

McConnell has a case for the best bench player of the postseason, and his skill set is exactly what the Nuggets need to be targeting this offseason. He can collapse the defense on drives, kick the ball to open shooters, and create his own shot when all else fails. His services will not come cheap after the postseason run he’s had, so additional draft capital would need to be involved.

Minnesota Timberwolves

PG Mike Conley, SF Jaden McDaniels & SF Josh Minott to the Cavaliers for PG Darius Garland

Although this rumor was already heavily reported, it seems less likely to come to fruition with the Minnesota Timberwolves making the Conference Finals. Still, if Garland does become available there will almost certainly be some long meetings in Minnesota. Conley will be turning 37 years old next season, and 6’0” guards don’t tend to age well in this league. His impact on the young squad has been immense, but he doesn’t fit the rest of their timeline.

Losing McDaniels would be a tough pill for Minnesota to swallow, especially after he just made the All-Defensive Second Team as a 23-year-old. There would have to be a strong belief in the front office that Garland is their point guard of the future and the playmaker who will fully unlock Anthony Edwards’ potential. His ability to run the pick and roll will be crucial with the Timberwolves’ elite big rotation, something he has gotten significant experience with Cleveland.

LA Clippers

SG Norman Powell & PF P.J. Tucker to the Trail Blazers for PF Jerami Grant

The LA Clippers are in a weird spot. They’re locked into competing for the foreseeable future but are also in danger of losing some of their best players to the open market. Their options are limited with their big three earning a combined $150~ million per year, yet they can’t always rely on them to be available for the biggest games. With your back against the wall, you have to take risks to get better.

Grant could provide a big body that fits their switchable defense if they can get him to buy in. You could also say he fits the culture, averaging only 54.5 games played per season over the last four years. The Clippers could talk themselves into his motivation being improved on a team competing for a ring compared to the rebuilding phase the Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in. Speaking of which, a young team like that could use the veteran mentorship of Tucker, whose body may be stiff at age 39, but his mind is sharp. Powell is still a good piece that could easily be flipped to another contender.

Additionally, LA can send Portland whatever draft capital that isn’t already in Oklahoma City.

Dallas Mavericks

PG Dante Exum, SG Tim Hawdaway Jr. & C Dwight Powell to the Warriors for SF Andrew Wiggins

It isn’t always easy to find upgrades for the team that won the West, but the Mavericks are going to need more production from the Tim Hardaway Jr. spot. He’s only scored in the double digits once this postseason, and his three-point shooting has fallen from 35.3 percent in the regular season to 33.3 percent in the playoffs. Wiggins has hit 38.3% of his threes on 4.9 attempts per game since his first full season in Golden State, albeit he has been in a slump lately.

The reason for acquiring the former Rookie of the Year would not be his offense, but his defense. If this series against Edwards and the Timberwolves turns south, the Mavericks may find themselves looking for a defender that can slow him down. Wiggins showed that he was more than capable of fulfilling that role during his 2022 championship run. Bringing that experience to Dallas could push them over the top going into next season.

Phoenix Suns

C Jusuf Nurkic to the Bulls for C Andre Drummond, SF Torrey Craig & PG Jevon Carter

The Phoenix Suns have their work cut out for them this offseason. They have the least flexibility of any contender due to their poor roster construction, lack of draft capital, and tight cap situation. If they want to make any significant additions, the only moveable piece with any value is Jusuf Nurkic. To say that general manager James Jones has his work cut out for him is an understatement.

This trade solves a couple of issues facing Phoenix. First, they bring in a handful of guys who can potentially give them meaningful minutes, filling out their depth chart. Second, they bring in the point guard they’ve been searching for to run the offense. Third, Drummond is still one of the best rebounders in the entire league when given the opportunity, averaging 18.9 rebounds per 36 minutes over his two seasons in Chicago.

His 29.4 percent total rebound rate over that span dominates Nurkic’s 21.4 percent, and his other offensive shortcomings could be mitigated by the outstanding firepower of Phoenix’s big three.

Los Angeles Lakers

PG D’Angelo Russell, PF Rui Hachimura & SG Jalen Hood-Schifino to the Bulls for SG Zach LaVine

LA Lakers fans are stuck in a loop, doomed to watch their team succumb to Jokic and the Nuggets in the playoffs over and over again until the end of time. The franchise still hasn’t fully recovered from the Westbrook trade, and they’ve been scrambling to extend LeBron James’ championship window ever since. While some pundits argue rebuilding around Anthony Davis is the best move long-term, if Los Angeles wants to compete next year they’ll need to bring in more talent.

Zach LaVine may be the best bang for your buck available on the market. The two-time All-Star has averaged 24.8 points per game while shooting 38.9 percent from deep over the past four seasons in Chicago. The Lakers may be able to get him for cheap since he’s owed $89 million over the next two seasons with a player option for $49 million in 2026-27, and that’s not accounting for the fact that he’s recovering from a season-ending foot injury.

There’s optimism that his play could return to an All-Star level playing beside James and Davis in Los Angeles, and the Lakers don’t have much more to work with. This is one of the few moves that could bring them a third star.

New Orleans Pelicans

SF Brandon Ingram to the Cavaliers for PG Darius Garland

The tricky part about evaluating the Pelicans is that their star Zion Williamson went down with a strained hamstring at the worst possible moment. Their most pressing issue is that their time with Brandon Ingram is coming to a close as his contract only goes for one more year, and his fit next to Williamson hasn’t been ideal.

Now this deal would only ever be available if Donovan Mitchell decided to re-sign in Cleveland, but if that happens then this move would give both franchises a boost. New Orleans would get a dedicated ball handler to set up their other offensive talent and balance the roster.

Most importantly, Garland is on the same career timeline as Williamson, already a 24-year-old All-Star himself. Going the other way, the Cavaliers finally find their starting SF and another wing defender to throw against the likes of Jayson Tatum or Julius Randle.

Boston Celtics

PG Payton Pritchard & C Al Horford to the Pistons for C Isaiah Stewart

Even though they boast the best net rating of any team in the postseason at +12.2, the Celtics have been shakier than most would have expected. A big part of it has been due to the untimely injury of Kristaps Porzingis, but the more solvable issue has been the age of Al Horford. Horford has played over 34,000 regular season minutes and 6,000 playoff minutes in his 17-year career. They can’t rely on him to buoy their big depth forever.

Moving him for Stewart brings some youth, size, and athleticism to the team that could help against an angry Giannis Antetokoumpo next year. The 6’8”, 250 lbs big also stretches the floor, knocking down 38.3 percent of deep shots on 3.8 attempts per game this past season. Attaching Pritchard gives Detroit a reason to make the deal, sending them two starting-caliber players who can space the floor and help instill a winning culture.

New York Knicks

SF Bojan Bogdanovic & PF Julius Randle to the Clippers for SF Paul George

The Knicks were perhaps the unluckiest team in the entire league this past season, and they still managed a respectable playoff run. They were without Randle for the entirety of it, so now is a good time to be asking if he is their best option.

While he provides rim pressure on his drives, his efficiency from the field leaves a lot to be desired. His true shooting percentage of 56.9 percent last season was heavily buoyed by his ability to draw free throws, where he’s one of the best in the league. Randle averaged 6.6 free throw attempts per game last season and hit 78.1 percent, but he also attempted 5.3 threes at a grisly 31.1 percent rate.

Moving him for George would open up the court in New York with spacing. The six-time All-NBA forward has been a flamethrower, taking 7.9 threes per game last year while hitting 41.3%. His lower turnover rate (10.1% vs 14.1%) would also help their offense hum which was the Knicks’ main concern in the playoffs. He would help ease the massive burden that Jalen Brunson has been carrying. Even better, his two-way play would be a perfect fit with coach Tom Thibodeau who has established a strong defensive culture.

Of course, it’s all predicated on convincing George that New York is preferable to Los Angeles.

Milwaukee Bucks

SG Pat Connaughton & SF MarJon Beauchamp to the Bulls for PG Alex Caruso

If we're being fair, the Bucks might not have enough capital to get this deal done, but it’s the type of trade they should be searching for. Their perimeter defense has been targeted by opposing teams ever since they moved on from Jrue Holiday, and it’s been an obvious issue for some time. The front office and coaching staff will point to injuries as the reason for their early exit, but the team had problems long before their stars started breaking down.

You can’t replace Holiday, but Caruso is still a premier perimeter defender, leading the entire league in steal rate this season at 2.9 percent. His strengths would help cover Lillard’s weaknesses, and he doesn’t demand a ton of touches on offense which is vital for a squad already dominated by two high-usage superstars.

It would be difficult to convince Chicago to part ways with the two-time All-Defensive guard, but adding draft capital or involving a third team could open an avenue.

Orlando Magic

PG Cole Anthony, SF Jett Howard & C Wendell Carter Jr. to the Cavaliers for PG Darius Garland

In the scenario where Cleveland is looking to move their All-Star point guard, Orlando would love to be his landing spot. The Magic desperately need a guard who can control the offense to make life easier on Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Garland has averaged an assist rate of 34.9% with a turnover rate of 15.2% over the past three seasons. Critically important for their spacing, he’s also connected on 38.9% of his threes on 6.3 attempts per game over that same span.

Going back the other way, the Cavaliers would patch up a lot of holes in their depth chart. Anthony could pick up the slack in secondary ball-handling duties, and former lottery pick Howard could blossom into their starting lineup. Carter Jr.’s three-point shot has improved every season he’s been in the league, from 18.8% in 2018-19 to 37.4% last season on 3.1 attempts per game. If that trend continues, he could stay on the court next to either of the non-shooting bigs in Mobley and Allen.

Cleveland Cavaliers

SG Donovan Mitchell to the Nets for SG Cam Thomas, PF Dorian Finney-Smith & PG Dennis Schroder

The Cavaliers appeared to be in a solid position during the playoffs, with their main offseason concern being the status of Mitchell and the back-and-forth between him re-signing or walking. Nearly as soon as they stepped off the court, however, the hit pieces started dropping. Now they’re down one head coach and the trade rumors are flying.

This trade is for the scenario where Mitchell decides he’d like to take his talents elsewhere. While the Knicks seem to have their star secured for the time being, another franchise in New York City is ripe for the taking. Brooklyn has no incentive to tank with the Houston Rockets owning their 2025 pick, and they have the capital to offer a nice return for the former All-NBA guard.

Examining their package, Finney-Smith neatly slots into the starting forward spot that the Cavaliers have been struggling to fill for years, and he’s shot 37.1% from three over his past five seasons. Thomas would help make up for the loss of individual scoring while Schroder could cover ball-handling duties for the bench lineups. Finally, they could send a boatload of future first-round picks to sweeten the pot.

Indiana Pacers

PF Jalen Smith to the Trail Blazers for SG Matisse Thybulle

The Pacers’ season has been a bigger success than they could have hoped back in October. Even so, this front office isn’t satisfied, and they’ll be proactive this offseason in improving their roster and filling holes. Indiana boasted the second-highest offensive rating this season at 121.85, but their 118.85 defensive rating ranked as the seventh-worst.

Sending Smith to Portland in favor of Thybulle simultaneously clears their logjam at forward while bringing in a notorious perimeter defender to help compensate for their shortcomings on that end. While his lack of offensive production is just as well known, there’s an argument that he could be maximized in the fast-paced free-flowing Pacers’ offense.

Philadelphia 76ers

C Paul Reed to the Nets for PF Dorian Finney-Smith

The 76ers hardly have any players on their roster left to trade. While most of their moves this season will likely be made with cap space, there are still adjustments to be made on the margins.

While Reed won the hearts of many Philadelphia fans while standing in for the oft-injured Joel Embiid, he still projects as a backup center or low-level starter at best, and the fit isn’t great. The Nets, meanwhile, are at risk of losing their defensive stalwart Nic Claxton to free agency and will need to replace those minutes. Finney-Smith is 31 years old and doesn’t fit Brooklyn’s timeline. More importantly, he’s shot 37.1% from three on 5.0 attempts per game over the past five seasons. His 6’7”, 220 lbs frame makes him a versatile and switchable defender.

The Nets would probably need some draft compensation to part with the 3-and-D forward, but that’s a price the Sixers will be more than willing to pay if it brings them one step closer to a championship for Embiid.

Miami Heat

SG Tyler Herro, SF Jaime Jaquez Jr. & PF Nikola Jovic to the Cavaliers for SG Donovan Mitchell

The Heat have a viable excuse for their early playoff exit thanks to Jimmy Butler’s absence, but they are not in a position to sit idle. The competition level in the league is always rising, as proven by the defending champion Nuggets getting bounced in the second round, and Miami is at risk of falling behind.

Mitchell and Miami have been linked for a while now, and where there’s smoke there’s usually fire. The 27-year-old five-time All-Star is going to have plenty of suitors, so the package needed to secure him could get steep if a bidding war breaks out. If the Heat are finally willing to give the Godfather offer, it should beat whatever package the competition has. Their starting five of Terry Rozier/Mitchell/Caleb Martin/Jimmy Butler/Bam Adebayo would be lethal, but they’d have to resort to veteran minimums and buy-outs to fill out the bench.

Cleveland would walk away with even more young talent to fit around Garland and Evan Mobley. Herro’s superb spacing (7.9 3PAs per game at 39.6%) would open up the offense, and Jaquez Jr. could immediately start at small forward. Jovic’s ability to shoot from deep (39.9% on 3.5 attempts per game) would allow him to stay on the floor next to either Mobley or Allen.

All statistics courtesy of Basketball Reference unless otherwise noted.