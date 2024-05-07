Highlights The Miami Heat may pivot to Bam Adebayo as the new cornerstone due to Jimmy Butler's age.

Butler might no longer be a number one option, but many teams should be interested in adding his talents.

The Warriors, Hawks, Pelicans, Timberwolves, and Spurs all make sense as potential landing spots for Jimmy Butler.

Less than a year after making another surprise run to the NBA Finals, Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat were eliminated in the first round of this year's NBA Playoffs by the one-seeded Boston Celtics in five short games. Unfortunately for the Heat, they didn't have Butler available against the Celtics this time around, as the infamous postseason riser missed the entire first round with a sprained right MCL.

Is there a chance that the Heat's Play-In Tournament loss to the Philadelphia 76ers — the game in which Butler suffered his season-ending injury — could turn out to be his last with Miami? There hasn't been any concrete evidence that the Heat are ready to close the book on their current core's era, but there have been whispers that Miami may be ready to pivot to Bam Adebayo as the new franchise cornerstone.

Turning 35 in September, Butler is clearly in the twilight of his physical prime. At this point in his career, his body might not allow him to carry a team to the Finals as he did twice for the Heat. It'd be justified for Miami to assess his value on the trade market in attempts to retool around Bam Adebayo, who will turn just 27 later this summer. With one year plus a player option remaining on his contract, there are certainly a few teams that should be interested in acquiring Jimmy Butler if the Miami Heat officially made him available.

1 Warriors Go All In

Golden State failed to advance in the Play-In Tournament despite their win-now core

Jimmy Butler is a seamless fit for the Golden State Warriors, both in terms of timeline and on-court principles. So long as Stephen Curry is still playing at a top-10 level, the Warriors brass owe it to him to have a contending roster alongside him. They failed to do so this past season, mostly because their "two-timeline" young players weren't ready to compete at a high level, at least not in Head Coach Steve Kerr's system. Golden State needs to make drastic changes to its personnel in order to give Curry another honest shot at the title while he's still in his prime. This trade would do just that:

Golden State Warriors receive:

G/F Jimmy Butler

F/C Kevin Love

Miami Heat receive:

G Chris Paul

F Andrew Wiggins

F Jonathan Kuminga

2026 GSW first-round pick

In this deal, the Heat add a promising wing with star potential to put alongside Bam Adebayo in Jonathan Kuminga. The seventh pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Kuminga has shown flashes of elite play on both ends of the court but has clearly struggled to achieve his maximum output in Kerr's system. Miami Head Coach Erik Spoelstra could get significantly more out of him. The Heat also pick up a tradable salary in Andrew Wiggins, a $30 million expiring contract with Chris Paul, as well as a future first-round pick from the Warriors.

Jimmy Butler 2023-24 stats PPG 20.8 APG 5.0 RPG 5.3 FG% 49.9% 3FG% 41.4% SPG 1.3 BPG 0.3 TOV 1.7

Inserting Butler between Curry and Draymond Green instantly launches Golden State to contender status. Butler might not be as spry these days, but he'd immediately be the second-best defender on the roster. His presence alongside Green ensures that the Warriors always have at least one lockdown on-ball defender and one elite roamer on the court at all times. His playmaking, rim pressure, and mid-range scoring solve most of the offensive problems that Golden State's roster has behind Curry. The Warriors should also retain most of their future draft capital.

2 Hawks Commit and Form a New Big 3

Atlanta was eliminated in the 9-10 Play-In game by the Chicago Bulls

The Miami Heat aren't the only Eastern Conference team that has sharks in their waters, waiting for an opportunity to poach the remains of a decrepit roster. Since acquiring Dejounte Murray to form a star-studded backcourt alongside Trae Young, the Atlanta Hawks have wound up in the Play-In Tournament in both seasons so far. Last year, they were promptly removed in the first round by the Boston Celtics. This season, they couldn't even advance to the playoffs.

Atlanta Hawks backcourt stats 2023-24 season Category Trae Young Dejounte Murray PPG 25.7 22.5 APG 10.8 6.4 RPG 2.8 5.3 FG% 43.0% 45.9% 3FG% 37.3% 36.3% SPG 1.3 1.4 TOV 4.4 2.6

It's been rumored that Young could be on the move soon. The former Oklahoma Sooner undoubtedly revived NBA basketball in Atlanta shortly after getting selected fifth overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, leading the Hawks back to the playoffs and to the Eastern Conference Finals in just his third season in the league, taking on the mantle of playoff villain for the teams he dispatched. Unfortunately, Atlanta has failed to reach such heights again.

With Murray's breakout play in Young's absences this season, it's been speculated that the Hawks could plan on retooling around Murray, with Young becoming their premier trade chip to do so. Rather than tear down their backcourt, though, Atlanta could go all in and form a Big 3 that could compete with any other team in the East with this deal:

Atlanta Hawks receive:

G/F Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat receive:

F De'Andre Hunter

G Bogdan Bogdanovic

G/F AJ Griffin

2024 first-round pick via SAC

This deal gives Atlanta a contending roster for the first time in Trae Young's tenure, with Butler an ideal two-way complement for Young and Murray. In return, the Heat receive a solid starter in De'Andre Hunter, a future trade chip in Bogdan Bogdanovic, a promising young wing who fell out of Atlanta coach Quin Snyder's favor in AJ Griffin, and an extra first-round pick to jump-start their next era.

3 Pelicans Shake Up the West

The Pelicans were swept in the first round by the Thunder

Another year, another disappointing end to the season for the New Orleans Pelicans. As has become tradition, their downfall was centered around the unavailability of Zion Williamson, who missed the playoffs with a left wrist injury. In the midst of getting swept out of the playoffs by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Pelicans had more roster issues exposed aside from just Williamson's absence, though. Chiefly, Brandon Ingram severely disappointed New Orleans in his second career playoff run.

Brandon Ingram first-round stats vs OKC PPG 14.3 APG 3.3 RPG 4.5 FG% 34.5% 3FG% 25.0% SPG 1.0 TOV 2.3

Even when Ingram's at maximum output, though, it's clear that his game doesn't mesh well with Williamson's. Rather than wait for Ingram to evolve as a player to fit the Pelicans' needs — something that may never happen — they could swing this trade instead:

New Orleans Pelicans receive:

G/F Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat receive:

F Brandon Ingram

F Herbert Jones

In this deal, the Pelicans upgrade from Ingram to Butler: a proven playoff closer, an elite defender, and an improved 3-point shooter. Losing Herbert Jones hurts, but Butler will replace most of his defensive contributions and Trey Murphy III should pick up any remaining slack with his increased opportunities. For Miami, they add two young players who are ready to contribute immediately and could also continue to grow alongside Bam Adebayo.

4 Butler Returns to Minnesota

The Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in the first round

At the time of writing, the Minnesota Timberwolves have yet to lose a game in the playoffs, having taken a 2-0 series lead over the reigning champion Denver Nuggets and headed back home with a chance to sweep their second series in a row. If they win the title, or even just down the Nuggets and two-time MVP Nikola Jokić, the Wolves won't likely be looking to make any big changes.

Karl-Anthony Towns first round stats vs PHX PPG 19.3 APG 2.5 RPG 9.5 FG% 53.1% 3FG% 52.9%

If they do fall short this postseason, though, there's a strong chance it'll be due to the shortcomings of their supersized frontcourt with Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. While the two Twin Towers have drastically improved their cohesiveness compared to last season, it's still not an ideal fit. Plus, with Naz Reid's emergence as a legitimate starting-level big, Minnesota has the depth to flip Towns into a package that could take their roster to the next level.

Minnesota Timberwolves receive:

G/F Jimmy Butler

2024 MIA first-round pick

Miami Heat receive:

F/C Karl-Anthony Towns

This trade would clear more minutes for Reid and Jaden McDaniels, while also bringing in a top-tier superstar to take the Wolves over the hump. Anthony Edwards has proven that he's ready to compete now, and Rudy Gobert is in the twilight of his prime. Minnesota may need to push all of its chips in even further, and this move would be the perfect way to do so. After all, they'd have the two players that are most often compared to Michael Jordan on the same team.

If there was another big man who could maximize Towns's potential as a partner, it'd be Bam Adebayo. In this trade, the Heat form a killer frontcourt that would present matchup problems for nearly every other team in the league.

5 Spurs Accelerate Their Timeline

The Spurs finished 22-60, 14th place in the Western Conference

For the San Antonio Spurs, Rookie of the Year sensation Victor Wembanyama lived up to every lofty expectation laid upon him ahead of the 2023 NBA Draft. Despite the immense pressure of being dubbed the most promising prospect since LeBron James, Wembanyama still managed to surprise fans with his dominant two-way play as a freshman.

Victor Wembanyama rookie year stats PPG 21.4 APG 3.9 RPG 10.6 FG% 46.5% 3FG% 32.5% SPG 1.2 BPG 3.6 TOV 3.7

Equipped with plenty of cap space and future assets, the Spurs will be looking to build a competitive roster around their new franchise cornerstone this summer. Wembanyama played well beyond his years in his first season, meaning that San Antonio doesn't have to limit their targets to just young players who can grow alongside their new superstar big man. With the right moves, the Spurs could be a contender as soon as next season.

San Antonio Spurs receive:

G/F Jimmy Butler

Miami Heat receive:

F Keldon Johnson

G Devonte' Graham

G/F Malaki Branham

2025 first-round pick via ATL

This deal gives the Spurs a legitimate second star to play next to Wembanyama, one who can shoulder the load on both offense and defense and take defensive attention off of Wembanyama in the clutch. With Wembanyama, Butler, and Devin Vassell, San Antonio has the outline of a contender. With the right supporting cast around them, there's no reason that legendary Head Coach Gregg Popovich couldn't coax a deep playoff run from the Spurs once again.

In this trade, Miami gets a promising wing in Keldon Johnson, one who fits Adebayo's timeline and was his former Team USA teammate. Devonte' Graham would most likely be flipped later on to a contender for more young prospects or future draft capital. Malaki Branham is a flier who could unlock his full potential playing under Coach Spoelstra. Lastly, they get an extra first-round pick in 2026 from the Atlanta Hawks.