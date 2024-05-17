Highlights The New Orleans Pelicans need to build around Zion Williamson and improve their roster for competitiveness.

Brandon Ingram may be traded, but his health concerns are significant in potential swaps.

Darius Garland's fit with the Cavaliers could lead to potential trade scenarios with Donovan Mitchell or other players.

The New Orleans Pelicans finished the 2023-24 campaign with a 49-33 record. While the win total was well below expectations, the Pelicans still did enough to claim a Play-In Tournament spot. Yet, after eventually securing the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference, the team got swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the regular season in the rearview mirror, the front office undoubtedly has more than a few adjustments to make to compete in a stacked Western Conference. Of course, things start and end with Zion Williamson, with the 2019 No. 1 overall pick routinely under the microscope since entering the league.

Many have wondered if trading Williamson would make New Orleans more competitive. But would moving on from the 23-year-old be the answer to make the team a championship contender, given his inability to stay healthy over the years? It doesn’t appear those in charge feel it would, especially since Williamson logged a career-high 70 games.

The team reportedly wants to construct the roster to better complement the former Duke Blue Devil’s style of play, which would only mean someone else on the roster might be on the move. While several names have been mentioned in trade scenarios, Brandon Ingram remains the likeliest candidate to get moved. But what would New Orleans get in return? More importantly, would trading Ingram be enough to get New Orleans “over the hump.”

Without question, Ingram is a talented player. Unfortunately, after averaging a career-high 24.7 points last season, he took a step backward in that area in 2023-24. While trading him last offseason may have been more beneficial, his statistical contributions over the years haven’t been the issue. Instead, his inability to stay healthy is his biggest problem. Still, he’ll have value in any potential trade discussion, and the Pelicans could get enough in return to make them a championship-caliber club. But who could the Pelicans get to make them ready to be a credible threat in the West?

Donovan Mitchell

Are the Cavs ready to move on from Donovan Mitchell?

Even before the Cleveland Cavaliers were ousted from the postseason by the mighty Boston Celtics, Donovan Mitchell’s name was circulating in the media as a player who could be on the move heading into next season. Without question, there aren’t many people in the league who are better. Mitchell averaged 26.6 points with the Cavs last season. He also amassed 29.6 points during the playoffs. But like Ingram, Mitchell is constantly burdened by nagging ailments.

Suggested Mock Trade Between New Orleans and Cleveland Pelicans Receive Cavaliers Receive Donovan Mitchell Brandon Ingram Jordan Hawkins 2024 FRP (via LAL) 2025 FRP

He appeared in 55 games during the regular season. However, he missed the final two games of the Conference semifinals. With that said, the Cavs likely wouldn’t have won the series, even with Mitchell in the lineup. But Cleveland definitely didn’t stand a chance without the 27-year-old on the floor. On paper, Mitchell would be a fine addition to the Pelicans. On the other hand, the team has enough trouble keeping players healthy as it is.

Darius Garland

A change of scenery might do Darius Garland some good

With as many reports pointing toward Mitchell’s departure from Cleveland, others indicate he’ll stay. However, there is a belief that if Mitchell remains a Cavalier, Darius Garland would go. Surely, Mitchell is a much better addition to any organization hoping to bolster its championship chances. Still, adding Garland wouldn’t be a bad fit, considering the team didn’t have a true starting point guard during the 2023-24 campaign.

Suggested Mock Trade Between New Orleans and Cleveland Pelicans Receive Cavaliers Receive Darius Garland Brandon Ingram

CJ McCollum historically spent time at the two behind Damian Lillard during his days with the Portland Trail Blazers. There is also Jose Alvarado, although he’s limited. Lastly, Dyson Daniels is still a work in progress despite the apparent upside. As a result, Garland would be viewed by many as an upgrade, and Ingram may be a better fit for the Cavs alongside Mitchell, meaning that deal could be a win-win for both.

Trae Young

Would adding Trae Young be enough to make the Pels a contender?

Speaking of point guards, Trae Young has been predicted to be moved for a while now. The pairing with Dejounte Murray hasn’t worked. With the Hawks landing the No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft, it seems Young’s days in Atlanta are more numbered than ever.

But would acquiring Young be enough to make New Orleans a title-contending franchise? Some would say yes. Of course, just as many would say no. One thing is for sure, Ingram hasn’t been the answer, even if he hasn’t been the leading cause of the Pelicans’ issues. Then, and just as important, how much would Atlanta expect to get in return for the superstar?

Suggested Mock Trade Between New Orleans and Atlanta Pelicans Receive Hawks Receive Trae Young Brandon Ingram Dyson Daniels Jose Alvarado 2024 FRP (via LAL) 2024, 2025 FRP 2027 FRP (via MIL)

Undoubtedly, the Hawks would need to get more than a few quality players for Young, who averaged 25.7 points and a career-high 10.8 assists in 2023-24. The 25-year-old also shot 37.3 percent from behind the arc, one of his best marks as a pro. Nonetheless, more than a few would argue that even landing a player of his caliber wouldn't be much of an upgrade over Ingram.