Key Takeaways The Knicks made significant moves acquiring Bridges and re-signing Anunoby to strengthen the team.

Potential mock trades for Towns, Sengun, Kessler & Clarkson to boost the Knicks' line-up.

Securing top players like Karl-Anthony Towns could push the Knicks to surpass the Celtics in the Eastern Conference.

After losing to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference Semifinals last season, the New York Knicks knew that this was a very important offseason for the franchise. The Knicks started their offseason by making a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Mikal Bridges , who now joins the rest of the "Nova Knicks" squad next to former Villanova teammates Jalen Brunson , Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart .

After the Bridges trade, they were able to re-sign OG Anunoby , who they acquired from the Toronto Raptors last season, to a five-year deal. With the addition of Bridges and the re-signing of Anunoby, the Knicks were unable to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein , who became their starting center last season. Instead, he signed with the Oklahoma City Thunder .

With Hartenstein now gone, the Knicks could look to add a new starting center due to Mitchell Robinson 's injury history. They still need to make a few deals to surpass the Boston Celtics , who capped off their franchise's 17th championship last season. It started with bringing in Bridges and re-signing Anunoby, which made the Knicks an even better team than they were last season, but they are still not at the level that the Celtics are currently at.

Here are three mock trades that could help the Knicks pass the Celtics at the top of the Eastern Conference.

1 Alperen Sengun

Young starting center that has star potential

Despite being just 22-years-old, Alperen Sengün is blossoming into the next great big man in the NBA . After improving in his second season, he took an even larger step forward last year, averaging 21.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.2 steals over 63 games for the Houston Rockets .

Sengun is set to enter the final year of his rookie contract and has been in multiple trade rumors this offseason. The Rockets have yet to move him, and likely won't, but they have also not extended his contract. If Sengun does get moved, the Knicks are the perfect team to deal for him.

Knicks - Rockets Mock Trade Knicks Receive Rockets Receive Alperen Sengun Julius Randle Jericho Sims Jeff Green 2025 1st (WAS) 2025 1st (DET) Steven Adams 2025 2nd (DET) 2026 2nd (GSW)

In this mock trade, the Knicks would send Julius Randle , Jericho Sims and four picks to Houston for Sengun, Jeff Green and Steven Adams .

For the Knicks, swapping Randle and a young player in Sims for a future All-Star in Sengun sounds like the perfect deal for them. Sengun would immediately make an impact on both ends of the court. He has also been a reliable option health wise. In his three seasons so far in the NBA, Sengun has played in less than 70 games once, which was last season. With the addition of Sengun, the Knicks would add a center that matches up well with the Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis .

The Knicks would also receive Adams and Green in the deal. Adams is a solid backup center at this point in his career, especially now that he is coming off of missing most of last season due to an injury. Green would provide a veteran presence who is still a solid bench piece despite being 38 years old.

For the Rockets, they would receive Randle, who would fit well in their lineup. Houston made a run at the end of last season, just missing out on the final Play-In spot.

With the addition of Randle, they could take another step forward while also adding more future draft capital, which includes a top-10 protected 2025 first round pick originally from the Washington Wizards and a top 13 protected 2025 first round pick from the Detroit Pistons .

2 Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson

Knicks would acquire a new starting center and key bench scorer

There have been many rumors about the Utah Jazz starting a complete rebuild this offseason. Most of those rumors included Lauri Markkanen , but the Jazz have since signed him to an extension, causing him to not be trade eligible until next offseason.

Even with Markkanen now set to be in Utah during the 2024-25 season, the Jazz still have multiple players who could be moved for the right price. Two of them are Walker Kessler and Jordan Clarkson .

Knicks - Jazz Mock Trade Knicks Receive Jazz Receive Walker Kessler Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims Pacome Dadiet 2025 1st (WAS) Jordan Clarkson 2026 2nd (GSW) 2027 2nd (MIN) 2028 2nd (BOS)

In this mock trade, the Knicks would receive both Kessler and Clarkson from Utah for Mitchell Robinson , Jericho Sims, Pacome Dadiet and four picks, which includes a top 10 protected 2025 first round pick from the Wizards.

For New York, swapping Robinson for Kessler would be a major upgrade. Kessler had a down year last season after moving primarily to a bench role, but he would start for the Knicks. He is a great defender and has improved on his outside shooting, making him even more of a problem for opposing team's defenses.

Clarkson also had a down season last year that saw him shoot a career low 29.4% from three-point range. With the Knicks needing a scorer off of the bench, Clarkson would fill that role perfectly. He has averaged 16.0 points per game over his career and averaged a career high 20.8 points per game during the 2022-23 season. If he returns to form after suffering injuries last year, he is exactly the scorer the Knicks' bench needs.

For the Jazz, they would receive Robinson and Sims, two players that could help in their rebuilding efforts. They would also receive four picks, including the Wizards' 2025 first rounder, which is top 10 protected. Although their asking price has been high for both Kessler and Clarkson, the Jazz may need to lower their expectations for a large trade package due to both players having down seasons.

3 Karl-Anthony Towns

Knicks make another blockbuster deal

Although the Minnesota Timberwolves trading Karl-Anthony Towns is slim to none, there have been multiple rumors flying around about him this offseason.

Minnesota finished last season losing in the Western Conference Finals to the Dallas Mavericks . That was mainly due to Anthony Edwards and the supporting cast, as KAT struggled in the postseason.

With his postseason struggles, KAT could eventually be on the move either before next season or during the season if Minnesota sees Rudy Gobert and Naz Reid as the main big men on their roster. If they do decide to trade him, the Knicks would definitely be an interested team.

Knicks - Timberwolves Mock Trade Knicks Receive Timberwolves Receive Karl-Anthony Towns Julius Randle Mitchell Robinson Jericho Sims Keita Bates-Diop Pacome Dadiet 2025 1st (DET) 2025 1st (WAS) 2025 2nd (DET) 2026 1st

In this mock trade, the Knicks would send five players and four picks, three first rounders, to the TWolves for Towns. This trade would have to be completed after September 4 due to Keita Bates-Diop's trade restriction expiring that day.

For New York, adding Towns would be very similar to the Celtics adding Porzingis before last season. Towns is a great scorer, especially from beyond the arc. He is also a solid defender who would match up well against Porzingis and the other big men in the East. It would be a large asking price for him, but if the Knicks were able to pull it off, they just might become the favorite in the Eastern Conference.

For Minnesota, they would receive Randle and Robinson, two players that would make an impact from day one. Randle would likely slot in next to Gobert in the starting lineup, giving the team another scorer. Robinson would come off of the bench either next to Reid or be the third big man in their rotation.

The Timberwolves would also receive three first round picks, including two protected first rounders in the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft. With the extra draft capital, they could then make another trade to better their roster or wait and develop players that they draft in the future.

The Knicks still need to make another deal to pass the Celtics, but they are right on the defending champs' bumper in the race for a championship. If they were to pull off any of these trades, their likelihood of moving past Boston would increase and give them their best chance to win the franchise's first championship since 1972-73.