Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi could be offloaded in the summer transfer window, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 28-year-old has shown a lot of inconsistency during his time at St Mary's Stadium.

Southampton news - Mohamed Elyounoussi

Elyounoussi signed for the Saints for a fee of £16m from Swiss side FC Basel, according to the BBC.

The Norwegian has played 87 times for the south coast club, as per Transfermarkt, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in that time.

For a player playing in an attacking position, this kind of return isn't exactly sensational, so it's safe to say he hasn't set the world alight at Southampton.

Elyounoussi is out of contract at the end of the season, and according to reports in Turkey, Besiktas have initiated contact with the former Celtic man regarding a move in the summer transfer window.

Earlier in the campaign, Elyounoussi revealed that he was in discussions with the club about a potential new contract.

He said: "We've been talking for a while. It has only been the starting phase, you might say. I've always said I thrive in Southampton, it's a fantastic club. The family thrives well. We'll see what we land on. I do not have the whole picture yet."

What has Jones said about Elyounoussi?

Jones has suggested that there will be a temptation in the summer for both parties to part ways.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think so. It's a difficult one when you get to Southampton's position. Some of the failures start to be reflected by individuals and they start to connect.

"Now, of course, you could go down and take those people with you and hope that they can provide something special because of the level of play that they're capable of, but it's how much they've been burned by the experience too.

"Elyounoussi wouldn't have expected to be on the verge of relegation at Southampton. I think that if there's a demand for him, then yeah, there'll be a temptation from all parties, I'd imagine, for him to move."

How has Elyounoussi performed this season?

The former Basel winger has been heavily involved this campaign, starting 25 Premier League games, with only three players managing more, according to FBref.

However, Elyounoussi is yet to score in England's top flight this term and has provided just one assist.

The Norway international has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.63 this season, ranking him 17th in the Southampton squad, so it's fair to say he's not been performing at a high level.