Highlights Mohamed Salah was dropped for a second time in three games as Liverpool's title challenge hit the rocks, and argued with Jurgen Klopp before being brought on.

Incoming manager Arne Slot has a decision to make on Salah, who could depart the club this summer.

Selling the Liverpool icon may appeal to the new manager as he seeks to make his mark on the Reds.

It would have taken something major at the London Stadium on Saturday to divert the attention away from Liverpool's title hopes being dealt a potentially fatal blow. The Reds came back from a goal down in East London to take the lead but were forced to settle for a point in the end after Michail Antonio's equaliser.

The result leaves Liverpool requiring almighty collapses from both Arsenal and Manchester City to get their hands on a second Premier League title in five years. Winning the league could become a mathematical impossibility for Jurgen Klopp's men as early as next weekend if they don't beat Tottenham and other results go against them.

Somehow, the main talking point to come out of the game was not Liverpool's latest slip-up - but an explosive row between Klopp and star player Mohamed Salah. Salah, who was dropped for the second time in three matches, was preparing to enter the fray in the second half when the TV cameras caught him gesticulating furiously in Klopp's direction.

It's not entirely clear what prompted the altercation, but it has been speculated that Klopp was annoyed that the Egyptian seemingly ignored his offer of a handshake before being brought on, while Salah was cross about being brought on so late in the game. Seconds later, Salah did briefly shake Klopp's hand, but that's when the verbal jousting began, with Darwin Nunez eventually stepping in to diffuse the situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's top scorer in every single season since he joined the club.

Watch: Klopp and Salah Argue On Touchline

Incident could play on the mind of incoming manager Slot

Were Klopp not leaving Liverpool at the end of the season, the incident might be an even bigger talking point than it already is, with debates being had over whether the pair could continue to work together in the long run. As it is, Dutch manager Arne Slot is replacing Klopp in the summer, and it will be down to him to make a decision on Salah's future.

Salah was the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League last year but Al-Ittihad formalised their interest in the winger far too late in the transfer window, with Liverpool being given no time to source a replacement for their star man. Had the bid come weeks earlier, the Reds would have been hard-pressed to turn down the £150million they was offered for the 31-year-old.

It is unlikely that an offer so lucrative will be made again this time around, but there is still interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and incoming boss Slot would be wise to entertain any bids.

Salah Sale May Appeal to Slot

Incoming boss needs ultimate authority

Salah has posted impressive numbers this season, but there is a sense that his overall influence is beginning to wane, and that has clearly been the view of Klopp, who has benched the forward in two of Liverpool's last three Premier League games.

Liverpool may have been involved in a title race this season, but they are very much a team in transition. Salah has seen a number of his teammates from Liverpool's greatest team under Klopp leave in recent years, with Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum among those to have left over the last three years.

There has been no suggestion that Salah's attitude has posed an issue in the Liverpool dressing room, but his altercation with Klopp suggests all is not right for the Egyptian on Merseyside, and that is a distraction that Slot could perhaps do without as he wrestles with the challenge of taking over from one of the Premier League's all-time great managers.

Slot will have his own ideas of how he wants to play, and indeed his own ideas of the players he wants to work with, and to have ultimate authority he will need to manage big egos or get rid of them altogether. It will be down to the Dutchman to decide which road he wants to go down - either keep Salah's goals and run the risk of further problems, or cut ties in the summer for a fresh start at Anfield.