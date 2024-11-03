Mohamed Salah’s goal against Brighton & Hove Albion saw him overtake fellow Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler in the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring charts – but with a sense of nervousness over his Anfield future, his post-match social media post has got fans talking.

As he has done ever so fruitfully since swapping AS Roma for the red half of Merseyside in the summer of 2017, there have been few players to match his goalscoring exploits – 220 in 364 games across all competitions – but how long that will continue for remains unknown.

At the time of writing, the 32-year-old’s contract at the club, alongside skipper Virgil van Dijk and Real Madrid-linked Trent Alexander-Arnold, is set to expire in the summer with little to no progress in talks with manager Arne Slot and the club’s decision makers.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah is the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history (164). Didier Drogba (104) is second.

With fans worried over whether he will extend his stay beyond the 2024/25 campaign, one-time Premier League winner Salah has added more fuel to the fire by taking to social media after scoring Liverpool’s winner against a stubborn Brighton outfit.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) in the wake of the win that saw them regain their spot at the summit of the Premier League table, the 101-cap Egypt international initially thanked the fans for their support before insinuating that his future at the club is not secure.

He wrote: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only 1 champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night.” But what has made the Anfield faithful somewhat nervous, however, is how he ended his post by suggesting that, amid a lack of clarity over his contract situation.

“No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

One fan replied to his post, saying: “Reading this hurts don’t tell me you’re leaving king.” while another pleaded with the enigmatic forward to remain at the club: “You’re staying Mo, right?”

Referencing the last sentence of his post, there were a few fans that are under the assumption that he – and the club – have already made up their minds in terms of what is going to happen at the end of the campaign. “He’s gone isn’t he?” one said as another fan replied: “‘No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like’ yea he’s gone gone..”