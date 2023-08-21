Highlights Marcus Rashford is considered one of the best wingers in the Premier League, despite currently playing up front for Manchester United.

The emergence of Bryan Mbeumo, Jarrod Bowen, and Michael Olise as top wingers highlights the depth of talent in the league.

The elite wingers in the league right now include Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, Manchester City's Jack Grealish, and Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

While the Premier League is pretty much filled with talent from top to bottom, it's out wide on the wing where the division is at its deepest.

Some of the very best players in the history of the league were situated on the flank, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Eden Hazard and many more, all possessing blistering pace, quick feet, and technical ability in abundance.

And the current crop of players are some of the best we've ever seen in the position, including Manchester United'sMarcus Rashford. The 25-year-old had a season to remember last year with the Red Devils, scoring goals for fun and propelling his team to a third place finish.

But despite that, he is only the fifth-best winger in the division currently in our eyes. It says alot about the current set of wingers in the Premier League that he doesn't even finish with a bronze medal. So, without further ado, let's look at the 15 best wingers in the Premier League right now, ranked from worst to best.

15 Bryan Mbeumo

Mbeumo's emergence as one of the best wingers in England has been something of a surprise, with the Brentford man being a large component of the club's success in the Premier League.

With nine goals in the top flight last time out, Mbeumo is as good as he's ever been right now, so his place among the top 15 wingers in the Premier League is very much earned. If the club are to repeat their recent successes and continue competing in the top half of the league, the 24-year-old will likely play a huge role.

14 Jarrod Bowen

While West Ham United struggled last season in the Premier League, Bowen had another stand out season for the club, and has quickly become one of the best wingers in England.

With 41 goals over three and a half years in London, Bowen has been a huge hit for the Hammers and his six goals in the Europa Conference League last season were influential to the club's success. With the loss of Declan Rice, the Englishman's importance is set to only increase this year.

13 Michael Olise

After Roy Hodgson took charge of Crystal Palace late last season, a lot of attention was paid to Eberechi Eze's form and his resurgence under the former England manager, and for good reason, but it's important to note just how good Olise has been too.

Playing out on the right, the former Reading man stood out for the Eagles over the last two seasons, and it's no surprise that several big clubs have begun to take notice. With Chelsea keeping an eye on the star, it seemed as though he could have been on his way out sooner rather than later, but it's a testament to his relationship with the club and how well he's fit into the Palace side, that he recently signed a contract extension in spite of the interest.

12 Miguel Almiron

After a couple of average years in Newcastle, Almiron's resurgence last season was a sight to behold, with the star shocking everyone as he became one of the best wingers in England during the 2022/23 campaign.

The Paraguayan looked exceptional last season for the Magpies and was a large reason for the side's top four finish. With more top class players sure to join Eddie Howe's side in the future, it remains to be seen just how long he'll remain one of the club's top players, but his form and performances keep him in there right now.

11 Moussa Diaby

While the jury is still out on whether Diaby's incredible form in the Bundesliga for Bayer Leverkusen will carry over to the Premier League, his first two appearances seem to hint as much. Known for his blistering speed, there are few defences in the world that can handle the star, and he'll be massive for the Villans as they pursue European football.

10 Harvey Barnes

One of the standout performers of the last few seasons for Leicester City, Barnes' move to Newcastle United this summer can only lead to great things for both the club and the player.

There are few players in England that can imapct a game to the degree that the Englishman can, and if his debut for the Magpies against Aston Villa is anything to go by, he'll be huge for the club this season and will easily justify his spot among the top 15 wingers in the league.

9 Heung-min Son

On his day, Son can be one of the best wingers in the entire world, not just the Premier League. Unfortunately, his form has taken a little hit recently, and it remains to be seen whether he'll return to the heights he once reached.

With Harry Kane leaving Tottenham Hotspur, though, the South Korean will shoulder a lot more responsibility at Spurs, and it could see him once again look like one of the best wingers in the world. On the wrong side of 30 years old, it might be too much to ask, but he'll still be one of the best in England at the very least.

8 Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma really did come out of nowhere, didn't he? The Japanese winger has just taken the Premier League by storm and his transfer to Brighton & Hove Albion has to be one of the biggest bargains in recent memory. It's baffling to think just two years ago he was playing in the J1 League, and it's a testament to how great the Seagulls' recruitment is that he's quickly made a huge impact for the side.

After picking up 10 goals in his first season as a key member of the squad, he's returned this year in fine form and already has a goal and two assists throughout the first two games of this season. He might not be the most eye-catching winger in the league, but he's certainly one of the most impressive.

7 Raheem Sterling

Things might not have been quite as fruitful as Sterling would have probably hoped once he joined Chelsea last summer, but there's no denying he's still one of the best wingers in the league.

His time at the Blues has been inconsistent, with the rest of the team struggling and a whole lot of upheaval around Stamford Bridge, but the Englishman can still turn it on on any given day. He still has the ability to terrorise defences and he can switch a game on its head. His performance against West Ham recently showed just how important he still is to Chelsea and how he's still one of the very best wingers in England.

6 Phil Foden

While Foden is one of the most promising young footballers in the world, he is a natural attacking midfielder and is naturally more suited to playing in the middle.

He's been forced to play out wide for Manchester City, though, but is still pretty damn good in the role. It's a testament to how talented he is that he ranks so highly among wingers in the Premier League considering it isn't where he's at his best. As he continues to grow under Pep Guardiola, it isn't out of the realm of possibility to see Foden become the best player in England one day. Whether it's on the wing or not remains to be seen.

5 Marcus Rashford

Sure, he might be playing up front for Manchester United right now, but make no mistake about it, Rashford is a natural winger. The Englishman is at his best when he's playing out wide, as seen last season during the best campaign of his career.

WIth the Red Devils struggling up top, he's been shoehorned into the striker role, but once Rasmus Hoijlund is back and Rashford is back where he belongs, we should see him once again retaking his claim as one of the very best wingers in the Premier League.

4 Gabriel Martinelli

Having initially struggled to stay fit once he broke into Arsenal's first team, Martinelli has since become a fully-fledged key member of the squad and his performances last season played a huge rule in the club's impressive title challenge.

Last season was clearly the best of his young career so far, with 15 goals in all competitions as the Brazilian left no doubt whatsoever that he is one of the best wingers in England's top flight. As he continues to get better under Mikel Arteta, his stock will only rise and so will his place on this list.

3 Jack Grealish

After a slow start to life in Manchester, it's safe to say that Grealish has well and truly found his feet at Man City and the club have a scary looking talent on their hands as a result. After impressing at Aston Villa, the Englishman earned a move to the Etihad, and had an incredible season last time out as the side won a historic treble.

His impact in the side stretches far beyond goals and assists, with his work rate, his defensive capabilities and his ball-carrying skills just as important to the team. Under Guardiola, Grealish is likely still not even quite as good as he will go on to become and that is one scary thought.

2 Bukayo Saka

In terms of the best Premier League wingers for the next decade, Saka seemingly has that honour locked down. The 21-year-old has been mesmerizing for a couple of years now since bursting onto the scene at Arsenal, and somehow just keeps getting better.

His role in the club's title challenge last year cannot be overstated, and his influence on Arteta's side going forward will be massive. If the Gunners are to maintain the form they showed throughout the majority of the last 12 months, they'll need Saka at his best. His goal scoring numbers have risen every single season, and there's no reason to doubt that this will continue.

1 Mohamed Salah

Was anyone else ever really going to be number one? Salah has been in scintillating form since joining Liverpool in 2017 and has regularly been the best winger in the Premier League and maybe even the best in the entire world since.

His goal scoring influence on the team is unmatched and no one has been quite as important to Jurgen Klopp's side as the Egyptian over the last six years. Liverpool have enjoyed some of their greatest seasons in recent memory and the 31-year-old has played a significant role in that.

Even his disappointing seasons are better than most footballers at their peak. It's hard to imagine Liverpool would have won quite as much as they have under Klopp if this man wasn't among the fold. There's no question he's the best winger in England right now.