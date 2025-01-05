Summary Cesc Fabregas shared a dressing room with Mo Salah during his fleeting Chelsea career, and has since revealed what the Blues' players said about the Egyptian after he left.

Salah's success after leaving shows Chelsea's error, as he made a name for himself on loan at Fiorentina.

The Egyptian king is now tearing the Premier League record books apart with his electric start to the 2024/25 campaign.

Chelsea have long struggled to strike a balance between burning through money and knowing when to trust the talent already at their fingertips. If it wasn’t painfully clear from letting Kevin De Bruyne slip through their grasp, then Mohamed Salah's departure in 2014 serves as another glaring reminder. It’s as if they’ve been throwing a fishing line into a sea of potential, only to reel in empty hooks.

For reasons unknown, the Egyptian international struggled to adapt to life in West London. Under the guidance of the esteemed Jose Mourinho, the quick-footed winger made just 19 appearances for the club, with only two goals and three assists to show for his efforts. This laboured return failed to convince the club’s decision-makers to grant him more playing time, especially in a squad already vying for silverware on multiple fronts.

Interestingly, Salah has wasted no time proving he was one of the best in the business since departing Stamford Bridge. A brief loan at Fiorentina quickly turned into a permanent move to Roma, and by 2025, the prolific winger is eyeing the Ballon d'Or after an eighth successive season with 10+ goals and 10+ assists across all competitions, highlighting just how far he's come. Yet, the question has always lingered: what did his Chelsea teammates think at the time? Thanks to Cesc Fabregas, that mystery has finally been solved.

Fabregas Details Dressing Room Atmosphere Around Salah Departure

His teammates could see the Blues' hierarchy had made an error

Salah's loan spell at Fiorentina proved to be the making of the Egyptian as he earned regular first-team chances, scoring nine goals along the way. And one strike in particular caught the eye of his former teammates at Stamford Bridge. Fabregas was one of the players in the Blues dressing room at the time, having seen the Egyptian fail to make the grade.

But after scoring a wondergoal while with La Viola, Salah was the talk of the town back at his parent club. "He’s a very special talent. I played with him at Chelsea for six months. He is a top guy as well and has a good mentality. I am happy for him as he is a very, very hard worker. He believed in his talent, went away and found his way," he told the Planet Premier League podcast in January 2024, as per the Mirror.

"Now he is showing everyone how good he is. Maybe it was lack of chances [at Chelsea]. You could see his trends. You could see he was quick. You could see that he was attacking the spaces. But then when he had one against ones, maybe he was not as strong as he is now. He was not so prolific in front of goal. Players need chances, they need someone to believe in you and he's had that at Liverpool.

"He had that at Fiorentina where he went on loan for six months to show how good he is. I remember a solo goal he did there as soon as he arrived. We were all in the dressing room 'Oh my God did you see Mo's goal? He never did that here!' We were talking like this."

Salah Is Now One Of The All-Time Premier League Greats

His start to life under Arne Slot is Ballon d'Or-winning form

When his Chelsea teammates were raving about his magical solo goal, there was, of course, an air of hesitation over the fact it could have been a one-off. But the 32-year-old is now producing cinematic brilliance on a weekly basis.

Salah eventually left La Viola for Roma on a permanent move in 2016, before making his way to Liverpool a year later. Now, he's the heart and soul of everything admirable for the Reds as they push for another title, this time under new manager Arne Slot. After achieving everything there is to win during his eight years at Anfield—including a Champions League and Premier League title—the winger has elevated his game to unprecedented heights this season.

In 26 appearances during the 2024/25 campaign so far, Salah has netted 20 goals and provided 17 assists, becoming the first player in Premier League history to hit double figures in both goals and assists before Christmas. He currently sits comfortably atop not only the Premier League and Champions League tables but also the Ballon d'Or 2025 rankings.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 281 total Premier League appearances, Mohamed Salah has scored 174 goals (ranking him 8th in the competition's history) and produced 82 assists (ranking him 9th in the competition's history).

Against his former club, Chelsea, the Egyptian – now in the final year of his contract – has netted eight goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances. He continues to remind his old employers of what they missed by failing to unlock his potential during his time in the capital. While some clubs may be relieved to see certain players go, the Blues will forever regret their decision to part ways with Salah, who is easily one of the best Premier League wingers of all time.

All statistics via Transfermarkt (correct as of 05/01/2024).