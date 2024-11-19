Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is yet to sign a new contract at Anfield, and The Times reporter Paul Joyce has now provided an update on the situation.

Salah's mega-money deal is due to expire at the end of the campaign, and the Reds are edging closer to a dangerous period where the Egyptian forward could leave on a free transfer. Salah will be able to talk to clubs from abroad and sign a pre-contract agreement in the January transfer window if he decides he wishes to move on.

Understandably, Liverpool will be desperate to keep hold of one of their greatest-ever players, but they will have to ensure the financial side of the deal works for them. Joyce has now claimed that despite often-quoted figures of around £350k-a-week-£400k-a-week for Salah's wages, incentives built into his current deal means they could well be 'conservative estimates', possibly hinting that he takes home a lot more than that...

"A solution is more complicated than the simple remedy of “give him what he wants”. For a start very few people beyond Salah, his agent Ramy Abbas, and the Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes know what that figure is and the terms that support it. If they did, that would, at least, better inform opinions. The incentives built into his existing deal mean that the often-quoted figures of £350,000-400,000 a week could well be conservative estimates."

The report goes on to suggest that Ramy Abbas, Salah's agent, told a Harvard Business School study last year that the Egyptian international's contract is a 'catalyst for him and his image-rights companies to earn at least £1million a week in total income'.

Calls from Liverpool supporters to simply pay Salah what he wants may be a little unfair on those who are negotiating a deal, as the Reds will need to ensure they are paying him what they feel he's worth. With Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil Van Dijk also out of contract in the summer, Liverpool have to be careful to not create a huge disparity in wages between some of their stars.

It's set to be a busy few months for the chiefs behind the scenes at Anfield as they attempt to avoid a situation where Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold all leave the club for nothing.