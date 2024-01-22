Highlights Mohamed Salah's injury is worse than expected - he will be out for 21-28 days, not just 2 games.

He sustained a muscle injury during Egypt's match with Ghana and will undergo rehab in the UK.

It is uncertain if Salah will be able to play in the remaining matches of the Africa Cup of Nations.

According to Mohamed Salah's agent Ramy Abbas Issa, the Egyptian's injury is more serious than first thought. It is now believed that will be out for 21-28 days instead of missing just two games – as initially expected.

The Liverpool striker has been away at the Africa Cup of Nations but is expected back in England following a muscle injury sustained in his country's 2-2 draw with Ghana last week. It was initially believed that Salah could be fit enough to return for the latter stages of the tournament – so long as Egypt are still in it – after completing his rehab back in the United Kingdom but it now remains unclear if he will play at AFCON again.

"Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought"

Taking to social media platform X, his agent wrote:

"Mohammed’s injury is more serious than first thought and he will be out for 21-28 days, and not 2 games. His best chance at participating in the current AFCON is by undergoing intensive rehabilitation in the uk and rejoining the team as soon as he is fit."

Klopp expects Salah back in England soon

He could yet return for AFCON final on 11 February

Speaking after the Reds' 4-0 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League over the weekend, manager Jurgen Klopp revealed that Salah was set to return to England but could still have a chance of heading back to the Ivory Coast with Egypt if all went well with his recovery.

The German told the press: “However long he is out, I think probably everybody sees that it makes sense that he is doing the rehab with us or with our people. That’s the plan, but if that’s now written in stone already, I don’t know."

On whether the winger could feature again for Egypt during AFCON, Klopp added: “I’m not a doctor. I would say if Egypt qualify for the final and he is fit before the final then probably yes. Why not?"

The Africa Cup of Nations final in 2024 is set to take place on Sunday, 11 February, which means Salah would have a slight chance of returning for the fixture if he can recover before that stated 28-day period. Of course, he will always require his country to still be in the tournament.

Upcoming Liverpool Fixtures Competition Opponent Date League Cup Fulham (A) 24/01/24 FA Cup Norwich (H) 28/01/24 Premier League Chelsea (H) 31/01/24 Premier League Arsenal (A) 04/02/24 Premier League Burnley (H) 10/02/24 Premier League Brentford (A) 17/02/24

Egypt play against Cape Verde tonight in their last match of the group stages. Having drawn their opening two games, the Pharaohs are at risk of going out before the knock-out phase even begins.

Of course, Liverpool fans will also be hoping to see their star man back in Premier League action as soon as possible. The Reds may have been hoping for his return against Arsenal on 4 Febuary but that seems unlikely now. However, if Egypt are knocked out and Salah can recover quicker than expected, there is a chance that he could feature at the Emirates.