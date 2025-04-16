After months of speculation, Mohamed Salah committed his future to Liverpool last week. The Egyptian forward only had a couple of months left to run on his contract and there were fears he could choose to depart the club on a free transfer.

But, in the end, Salah decided to stay at the club and penned a new two-year contract, extending his stay until 2027. After signing his new deal, he told Liverpoolfc.com: "He told Liverpoolfc.com in exclusive reaction: “Of course I’m very excited. We have a great team now. Before also we had a great team. But I signed because I think we have a chance to win other trophies and enjoy my football.

“It’s great, I had my best years here. I played eight years, hopefully it’s going to be 10. Enjoying my life here, enjoying my football. I had the best years in my career.

“I would like to say to [the fans], I am very, very happy to be here. I signed here because I believe we can win a lot of big trophies together. Keep supporting us and we’ll give it our best, and hopefully in the future we’re going to win more trophies.”

Mohamed Salah Could Miss 10 Liverpool Games in 25/26

FIFA's decision is not good news for Liverpool

Liverpool are almost certain to win their second Premier League title this season and their success has been largely down to Salah's brilliance. The 32-year-old, who has started every league game this campaign, has scored 27 goals and recorded 18 assists in what has to be regarded as one of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history.

The Reds will no doubt be intending to make it back-to-back titles next season. However, if they are to achieve that impressive feat, they may have to do so without their talisman for a prolonged period of time.

The next edition of the Africa Cup of Nations was due to take place in the summer of 2025 but, due to the inaugural edition of FIFA’s Club World Cup taking place in the United States in June and July, it has now been pushed back. The Africa Cup of Nations used to take place in January and February, but this year it will begin on December 21 in Morocco and run until January 18.

That means it coincides with the festive period, the busiest time of the year for English teams, where games come thick and fast. While next season's fixture list has not yet been publicised, the Liverpool Echo state that if this season's schedule is used as a template, AFCON would have overlapped with eight Liverpool matches - including six Premier League games.

Liverpool games from December 21 - January 18 (2024/25) Date Opponent Competition 22/12/24 Tottenham Premier League 26/12/24 Leicester Premier League 29/12/24 West Ham Premier League 05/01/25 Manchester United Premier League 08/01/25 Tottenham Carabao Cup 11/01/25 Accrington Stanley FA Cup 14/01/25 Nottingham Forest Premier League 18/01/25 Brentford Premier League

Therefore, if Egypt are to go all the way and reach the final, it is possible that AFCON could Salah out of up to as many as 10 Liverpool matches, given that he would have to leave a few days before the tournament starts and then need some rest after the final.

Egypt already know their group for next summer's tournament. The seven-time African champions have been placed in Group B alongside Angola, South Africa and Zimbabwe. In Salah's absence, the likes of Harvey Elliott and Federico Chiesa, if they are still at the club, could be given more game-time.