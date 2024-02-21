Highlights Liverpool's Dawrin Nunez and Mohamed Salah may miss their Premier League clash with Luton Town at Anfield as Jurgen Klopp reveals injury concerns in press conference.

The Reds' squad depth is shrinking as Liverpool face the potential absence of key attacking players.

Klopp says both players will be assessed 'day by day', with Liverpool looking ahead to the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are major injury doubts for the side’s Premier League clash with Luton Town at Anfield this evening as well as Sunday's Carabao Cup final with Chelsea, as revealed by The Times' Paul Joyce.

The Reds are sitting pretty at the top of the table and are looking to extend their lead at the summit when they welcome the Hatters to Merseyside later today.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are already battling with several injury concerns and have seen their squad depth decrease significantly since last weekend’s 4-1 Premier League victory at Brentford. Nunez has established himself as one of the side’s key attacking players, whilst Salah only returned from a muscle injury in the win at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Nunez and Salah will be assessed ‘day by day’

Liverpool take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday

After Klopp's pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Luton, Joyce revealed that Nunez and Salah are doubts for the fixture as well as the Carabao Cup final with Chelsea on Sunday. The former was taken off at half-time in the Reds’ 4-1 win at Brentford due to muscle tightness, with Klopp reluctant to take any risks.

Meanwhile, Salah is suffering from ‘fatigue’, having just returned from a muscle injury that ruled him out for most of Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign in January. Klopp has said that the duo will be assessed on a “day by day” basis (via The Athletic):

“It is day by day as well with Mo. It’s a similar area where he feels it (fatigue) a little bit. We have to see how it develops. It’s nothing crazy, but we have to see. “Yes (Nunez was taken off at half-time as a precaution). Absolutely definitely. The problem at Brentford was that we had changed already twice if we let him play a little bit longer and say: ‘Ok, how does it feel now?’ “That could have been it, so we had to take the decision at half-time, so we had another opportunity to change in the second half. He felt that in that game, and there was nothing around. We said we go day by day, and today, we didn’t train. We will see.”

Klopp has also revealed that Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones have been ruled out of Sunday’s cup final, representing the first opportunity to win major silverware during the 2023/24 season. The German head coach also claimed he was unsure when goalkeeper Alisson Becker would return, hinting that he won’t be available for Luton's visit this evening.

Darwin Nunez vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Darwin Nunes Mohamed Salah Appearances 16(8) 20(1) Minutes 1467 1790 Goals 9 15 Assists 7 9 Shots per game 3.3 3.2 Key passes per game 1.1 2.3 Overall rating 7.07 7.48 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 20-02-24

Liverpool’s upcoming fixtures

The Reds have a vital few weeks ahead

Following tonight’s visit of the Hatters, Liverpool must prepare for the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The Reds will head south to Wembley, where they face Chelsea, who have recently hit a strong patch of form, earning a point at reigning treble holders Manchester City last Saturday.

Liverpool then return to action in the FA Cup when they host Championship outfit Southampton on 28th February, looking to secure their place in the quarter-finals. Clashes with Nottingham Forest, Man City and Everton await before the fourth international break of the season in March.