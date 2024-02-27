Highlights Liverpool won the Carabao Cup without Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, but injuries continue to mount for Jurgen Klopp's team.

The forward duo are 'touch and go' for the FA Cup clash with Southampton.

Klopp has also provided an update on Ryan Gravenberch, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Wataru Endo.

Liverpool duo Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez were both forced to watch from the stands at Wembley Stadium against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final due to injury. Although it was a huge blow for two of Jurgen Klopp's attacking stars to be ruled out, the Reds still lifted the trophy thanks to an extra-time goal from Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's FA Cup clash with Championship side Southampton, Klopp provided an update on the key duo's injury problems.

Nunez spotted sprinting to join Carabao Cup celebrations

Despite being ruled out of the Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea, Nunez was seen sprinting onto the pitch to celebrate van Dijk's late winner. After the game, Klopp joked that he would be having a word with the medical team after seeing the Uruguayan's celebration.

Salah was also spotted in the stands watching the game, and Klopp has now provided an update on the forward duo ahead of the FA Cup game against Southampton...

"We need miracles with a few players, that's why I don't want to rule anyone out, but it's touch and go. Darwin, Mo, Dom, we have to see."

Darwin Nunez vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah Appearances 16(8) 20(1) Minutes 1467 1790 Goals 9 15 Assists 7 9 Shots per game 3.3 3.2 Key passes per game 1.1 2.3 Overall rating 7.07 7.48 Correct as of 21-02-24

Liverpool supporters will be patiently waiting to see if Nunez and Salah are available, but Klopp might not be willing to risk them in a game against a Championship side. Although the FA Cup will be considered important, the Premier League could be a priority for the Reds. Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest on Saturday in England's top flight.

The injuries are mounting up for the Merseyside club at the moment, and Klopp was forced to utilise young talents Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah off the bench, while Conor Bradley started the game against Chelsea. It was a fantastic experience for the youngsters who managed to contribute to Liverpool lifting the Carabao Cup trophy, but it emphasises the major injury crisis at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Liverpool's youngsters who came off the bench have played a combined 479 minutes in the Premier League this season, with Quansah making up 443 minutes of that.

Liverpool fans were hoping to hear some positive news regarding Nunez and Salah, but they are part of a long injury list at Anfield at the moment. Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo both suffered problems against Chelsea, and Klopp has now provided an update on the duo.

Klopp has confirmed that Gravenberch is ruled out for the game against Southampton, while Dominik Szoboszlai is touch and go. The German also claimed that Endo has got a 'proper knock', so it's looking unlikely that he could be available.

