Highlights Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah could both be available for the Carabao Cup final.

Nunez was substituted against Brentford due to fitness worries, while Salah returned from injury but may have suffered a small setback.

Despite being ruled out for the Luton Town fixture, both players are expected to feature in the squad for the weekend, barring any setbacks.

Liverpool duo Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah are both unlikely to feature for the Reds against Luton Town on Wednesday night, but they could be fit for the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea this weekend.

Nunez was substituted against Brentford in the Premier League last week at half-time, with Liverpool supporters worried about his fitness. It was unlikely to be a tactical decision from Jurgen Klopp, considering the Uruguayan striker found the back of the net in the first half.

Salah returned from injury against the Bees after suffering a problem on international duty with Egypt, but he may have suffered a setback in his recovery. The Luton game could come too soon for the key duo, but they will be desperately hoping they are available for the trip to Wembley Stadium.

Nunez and Salah ruled out

Liverpool have major injury problems

A report from The Times, Nunez and Salah are doubts for their Premier League fixture against Luton, and they could miss the Carabao Cup final against Chelsea. However, The Redmen TV presenter Ste Hoare has now reported that both Nunez and Salah won't play against Luton, but they are on course to be involved in the squad this weekend...

"Bad news: Neither will play today. Good news: Both are on course to be in the squad on Sunday (provided no setbacks in rehab/training this week)."

Even if there was a chance that Nunez or Salah could feature in some capacity against Luton on Wednesday, you'd imagine Klopp wouldn't want to risk the attacking duo with such an important fixture coming up. The game against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup is an opportunity for the Merseyside outfit to secure their first trophy of the season.

Darwin Nunez vs Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 Premier League stats Darwin Nunez Mohamed Salah Appearances 16(8) 20(1) Minutes 1467 1790 Goals 9 15 Assists 7 9 Shots per game 3.3 3.2 Key passes per game 1.1 2.3 Overall rating 7.07 7.48 Stats according to WhoScored, correct as of 21-02-24

Although winning the Premier League title will be a key goal for Liverpool this campaign, they should have enough options in attack to cause Luton plenty of problems and secure the victory. Losing Nunez and Salah for the final at Wembley would be a disaster, so it might be worth leaving them out against Luton.

Klopp has provided an update on some of the other players in his squad, with Liverpool having a major injury crisis at the moment. Speaking to the media, the German manager confirmed that Alisson Becker was set for a spell on the sideline, but he couldn't provide a length of time he would be on the treatment table.

Dominik Szobozslai and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also unavailable, and they are yet to return to first-team training.