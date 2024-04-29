Highlights Liverpool now expect Mohamed Salah to stay for at least another year, with no sign of him wanting to leave.

Contract talks will happen soon to extend Salah's stay, avoiding the risk of losing him for free.

Saudi Arabian clubs have shown an interest in the past, but they also believe he's going to remain with Liverpool.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, with his contract expiring in 2025, and The Athletic's David Ornstein has provided an update on his future, confirming that the Reds expect him to stay.

The Reds might have been considering cashing in on the Egyptian international to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, but if they are able to convince him to extend his stay at the club, it would be an ideal situation for Liverpool.

Salah Expected to Stay at Liverpool

Contract talks to take place

The Athletic's Ornstein has now confirmed that Liverpool are expecting Salah to stay beyond the current season for at least another year, with the 31-year-old giving no indication of wanting out. Contract talks will take place in due course, with his deal set to expire in just over 12 months time.

There has been plenty of interest in Salah over the last year or so, with clubs in Saudi Arabia pushing to bring him to the Middle East. It's understood that a bid of £150m was lodged last summer by Al Ittihad, but the Reds swiftly rejected the proposal. The offer came later in the summer transfer window with little time for Liverpool to find a replacement, so it was no surprise that they weren't willing to allow him to depart.

Although Salah's performances have come under scrutiny in recent weeks, with the Egyptian forward struggling to find the back of the net consistently since the turn of the year, his output and contributions to the Merseyside club since his arrival can't be understated. Losing him for nothing would be a bit of a disaster, so convincing him to sign on the dotted line will be imperative.

The Reds are preparing for a new era under a different manager with Jurgen Klopp set to depart, and the supporters at Anfield will be breathing a sigh of relief after the Salah news was reported. There may have been a concern among the fanbase that some of their key stars would follow Klopp through the exit door, but it's a major positive that he's willing to stay at Anfield.

Salah Coming Under Scrutiny at Liverpool

2024 has been disappointing for Salah

It's been a difficult start to 2024 for Salah, with an injury halting his progress during the African Cup of Nations. Since he's returned to action, he's struggled to hit the heights expected of him, and Klopp even dropped him from the starting XI for the trip to West Ham United at the weekend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Liverpool's last eight games in all competitions, Mohamed Salah has scored two penalties, but he's failed to find the back of the net from open play.

The Athletic's Nick Miller has criticised the recent performances of Salah, suggesting that he deserves to be on the bench. With no non-penalty goals in his last eight games, it's hardly a surprise that Klopp has looked to try something different in attack.