It appears as though several different factors could end up preventing Liverpool star Mohamed Salah from leaving the club in order to move to the Saudi Pro League. The Egyptian superstar is out of contract next summer and has previously spoken about the 2024/25 season being the last of his Anfield career.

While the 32-year-old was likely lost in translation and simply meant there was no further time on his current deal, it has still led to speculation running wild on where his future may lie. Interest from the Middle East has existed for over 12 months. However, it appears that Salah is more desperate than ever to stay put, with one of his former teammates being a key reason as to why he doesn't want to make the switch.

Related Liverpool 'Make Contact' With Salah's Agent Amid Contract Saga Mohamed Salah's contract is set to run out in June but Liverpool chiefs appear keen on keeping him at Anfield

Salah Worried By Sadio Mane Reputation

The Senegalese forward joined Al-Nassr in 2023

According to a report from the Liverpool Echo, it is believed that Sadio Mane's experience in Saudi Arabia has impacted Salah's decision to want to avoid a move to the league. The former Red joined Al-Nassr in 2023 following a disappointing single-season spell at Bayern Munich. The Senegalese forward would link up with former Manchester United and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo and earn a weekly wage of £655,000.

While the move has turned out to be a successful one lucratively for the veteran, his declining reputation is seemingly a cause for concern for Salah. The Senegal international is far less of a household name than he was during his time in Europe, something which his former teammate is keen to avoid happening to him.

It has been claimed by one source that the former Roma star 'doesn't want to be like Mane in Saudi Arabia even if it means more money.' It would be expected that Salah would make in excess of what his former strike partner does, having been subject to a £150 million bid by Al Ittihad in 2023.

Related How Mo Salah Has Achieved Incredible Ripped Physique in His 30s Mohamed Salah is one of the physically fittest footballers in the Premier League despite being in his 30s - here's how the 'Egyptian King' does it.

Other Reasons Salah Wants to Stay at Liverpool

The player's family also play a huge part in his decision

Another key component in Salah potentially deciding to stay in Merseyside is how settled his family is believed to be in the area. The 32-year-old is married with two young children, the latter of whom was born in 2020 and is considered to be 'one of the city's people' in the winger's eyes. It is believed that the family love living in the North West and that Salah does not want to disrupt that.

There are also several professional reasons for keeping the former Chelsea reject at Anfield for the foreseeable future. It is believed that Salah has one eye on Ian Rush's all-time goalscoring record, as well as increasing his tally in the Premier League.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah would have to score an average of 25 goals a season for the next five years to tie Ian Rush's record of 339 Liverpool goals.

There are also meant to be doubts from the player's camp surrounding the global impact of the SPL, with the low attendance and lower standard playing a part in his decision not to pursue a move when the opportunity arose last summer.