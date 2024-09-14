Mo Salah has faced heavy criticism following Liverpool's 1-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon. It marked the Tricky Trees' first victory at Anfield since 1969. While the Reds were largely underwhelming, it is their Egyptian talisman who has found himself most prominently in the negative spotlight.

Ahead of this weekend’s fixture, much of the pre-match conversation focused on Arne Slot’s impressive start in Jurgen Klopp’s former shoes. With three wins from three, including a 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford, Liverpool were basking in nationwide praise.

However, as the Reds continuously squandered their opportunities and Callum Hudson-Odoi capitalised on their profligacy, Salah - boasting six goal involvements in the Premier League so far -was expected to salvage the situation. Instead, the stark reality has set in, with social media ablaze with criticism.

Mo Salah's Issue-Ridden Performance

The Egyptian king was without his crown against a resolute Forest side

Against a stubborn Forest defence, Salah's in-game statistics made for a troubling read for those hoping the Egyptian international could extend his reign in the Premier League, despite the 32-year-old self-stating that this year is his last in a bombshell interview. He completed just 28 of his 40 pass attempts, created one lone chance for his teammates, and won just one of his seven ground duels across 90 tiresome minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mo Salah completed just one of his five dribble attempts against Nottingham Forest, which is the same as Murillo, who played at centre-back.

Once the full-time whistle blew, Salah faced the brunt of criticism on social media. "It can’t be sugarcoated that Salah has had an all-time stinker today," one user posted on X. "Moreno has had him in his pocket and has barely broken a sweat."

This sentiment resonated widely among Liverpool's fanbase. Another user remarked: "Got to be Salah's worst ever," while another added: "I’ve seen at least 30 other performances just as bad that was covered up with a penalty or some fluke assist. He’s not the guy who our fanbase thinks he is."

Salah's Season So Far

Forest horror show is just a minor blip on the timeline

There are several reasons why Salah might have struggled against Forest. The international break could have been a factor, or perhaps the Egyptian's poor performance was simply a result of the bad luck associated with Friday the 13th. However, looking back at the three games leading up to today's troubles, it seems more likely to be a minor blip rather than a significant problem.

On the opening weekend, the key winger both scored and assisted, contributing to both of Liverpool's goals. He added another goal to his tally in the match against Brentford, and during a visit to Old Trafford, he sprang into action and caused chaos for the Red Devils, delivering a Man of the Match performance.

In the first four games of the new season, only Erling Haaland has had more goal involvements in the Premier League than Salah, indicating that the criticisms on Saturday might be premature. While a loss at Anfield after three stellar performances might feel like a significant setback, it's important to remember that this is a new project for Slot, and a new manager will require time to establish consistency. The excitement of the honeymoon period can easily overshadow the reality that building a successful team takes time.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 14-09-24.