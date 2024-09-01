Mohamed Salah has hinted that the 2024/25 season could be the final year he spends at Liverpool in the wake of their dominant 3-0 win against Manchester United. The Egyptian is currently in the final year of his contract at the club, leading to questions over whether his future lies at Anfield.

The Reds' winger played a starring role in the club's visit to Old Trafford, assisting teammate Luis Diaz twice in the first half after two errors from United's Casemiro. Salah then found himself on the scoresheet after the interval, cooly finishing to send the away end into raptures.

The Premier League icon was at the heart of everything good for Arne Slot's side on Sunday afternoon. But while away supporters would have left the ground in good spirits, the remarks by their player after the game would have cast a slight shadow on the victory.

What Salah Said After the Game

Liverpool man admitted he didn't know where his future lies

Speaking to Sky Sports after the match, Salah was very open about what his future looked like as a Liverpool player, admitting that he was unsure if he would extend his contract. He said that as things stand, this would be his final year at the club:

"I had a good summer, a long time to stay with myself and think positively a bit, this is my last year with the club and I want to enjoy it. "I feel I am free to play football – we will see what happens next year.

Salah then clarified that it would not definitely be his final year as a Liverpool player, but added that it was up to the club to sort out the ongoing contract dispute. As of right now, no satisfactory offer had been presented to him.

"To be fair I was coming to the game it could be the last time [playing at Old Trafford]. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. "It is not up to me, it is up to the club."

Salah Shining Under Slot

Egyptian is playing at incredible level under new manager

Salah might be right that his future is in Liverpool's hands, but the club veteran could be swayed if the good times keep coming under new head coach Slot. The Liverpool icon has started the 2024/25 campaign in emphatic form, registering six goal contributions in his first three Premier League games of the season.

Half of those came against United on Sunday afternoon, helping to highlight just how influential he was on proceedings. Terrorising the United backline every time he got on the ball, he still looked like a man playing at the highest level, despite him now being 32-years-old.

For that reason alone, Liverpool should be doing everything in their power to keep a hold of him. But only time will tell if both parties are able to come to an agreement.