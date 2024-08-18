Highlights Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard are two of the greatest wingers in Premier League history, sparking a debate among fans.

Salah's goal-scoring prowess is unmatched in the Premier League, with 158 goals compared to Hazard's 85.

Hazard has two Premier League titles to his name, while Salah only has one, highlighting the differing levels of team success.

Mohamed Salah and Eden Hazard are two of the greatest wingers the Premier League has ever seen. It's become a long-running debate among fans surrounding which man has made a bigger impact in the English top-flight.

The duo were actually teammates at one time, but no one would have expected this to even be a close question at that time. Hazard was already a star at Chelsea when Salah arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2014 and the latter struggled to adapt to the English game.

However, one decade after they first linked up as Chelsea colleagues, there's a real question mark over whom the bigger star is. Salah departed the Blues in 2016 before returning to the Premier League with Liverpool one year later. He's gone on to reach unimaginable heights since, but how do his statistics compare to the legendary Hazard?

Goals

Salah's numbers are out of this world

Salah's goalscoring prowess knows no bounds. The man affectionately known as 'The Egyptian King' is among the top 10 scorers in Premier League history, making it extremely hard for his Belgian counterpart to compete in this regard. Liverpool's talisman has racked up an incredible 158 goals in the division from 264 appearances at the time of writing, in comparison to Hazard's 85 in 245 games.

This leaves a huge disparity between the two men when it comes to the rate at which they found the back of the net, with the Reds' ace averaging a goal every 136 minutes. Hazard may be the best Belgian to ever grace the Premier League, but he had to wait 229 minutes to score on average.

While it's fair to say Salah is the much better goalscorer of the two vastly talented individuals, it's also important to note the different roles the two men played. Salah was one of the focal points of Jurgen Klopp's attack-minded Liverpool side for many years, while Hazard was a lot more involved in the build-up play and was closer to a traditional winger with plenty of flair and excitement down the left flank.

Mohamed Salah vs Eden Hazard - Goals/Shooting Statistic Mohamed Salah Eden Hazard Games Played 264 245 Goals 158 85 Goals per game 0.60 0.35 Minutes per goal 136 229 Shots 944 491 Shot Accuracy 58.45% 62.29% Penalties Scored 25 17 Big Chances Missed 132 37

Assists

Two of the best creators in Premier League history

Close

Very few footballers have been as naturally gifted with a football at their feet as these two. Hazard was key to any success Chelsea had during his seven-year stint with the club, and the ex-Real Madrid man has 54 Premier League assists to his name. This is an impressive tally until measured against Salah's haul.

With the advantage of still being an active player in the English top-flight, the 32-year-old could still add to his current total of 70. The majority of these assists were for ex-teammate Sadio Mane, another of the greatest wingers in Premier League history.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah has linked up with Roberto Firmino (36) and Sadio Mane (32) for more goals than any other player in his career.

Related 20 Best African Players in Premier League History [Ranked] A whole host of African footballers have lit up the Premier League since 1992 - here are the top 20, ranked in order.

It's no surprise to see him come out on top of this metric as Salah has created more than 100 big chances for his teammates, significantly more than Hazard laid on for his Chelsea colleagues. His early years at Anfield were more geared towards scoring goals, but the Egypt international has become more of a playmaker in recent years. This isn't to take anything away from Hazard, who was majestic at his absolute best.

Opposing defenders were left terrified by the quick feet and intelligence of the Belgium icon. He may not have been helped by the curse that appears to have been on the Chelsea number nine shirt. Hazard wasn't blessed with the best crop of strikers in front of him at Stamford Bridge, except for Diego Costa.

Mohamed Salah vs Eden Hazard - Assists/Passing Statistic Mohamed Salah Eden Hazard Games Played 264 245 Assists 70 54 Chances Created 109 68 Passes 7,677 11,635 Pass Completion 78.42% 84.91%

Individual Awards

Both men are extremely decorated

Both Hazard and Salah have been hugely successful in their Premier League careers. The two world-class wide players have picked up a Player of the Season award each, with the former's success coming in his first title-winning campaign.

Related Every Premier League Player of the Season Phil Foden is the latest player to win the award, but which other players have been given this accolade?

There's little to choose between the two men in terms of honours received for their own performances. Salah's previously mentioned efficiency in front of goal earned him an accolade Hazard never attained, the Golden Boot. Not only did the Liverpool hero win it once, but rather three times to date.

They are ever so close when it comes to appearances in the Premier League Team of the Year. However, it's the Chelsea legend who comes out on top. Hazard was named in the side four separate times, compared to Salah's three.

Mohamed Salah vs Eden Hazard - Individual Honours Award Mohamed Salah Eden Hazard Premier League Player of the Season 1 (2017/18) 1 (2014/15) Premier League Team of the Year 3 (2017/18, 2020/21, 2021/22) 4 (2012/13, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2016/17) Premier League Golden Boot 3 (2017/18, 2018/19, 2021/22) 0 Premier League Player of the Month 5 2 Premier League Playmaker of the Season 1 (2021/22) 1 (2018/19)

Premier League Titles

Hazard has lifted the iconic trophy more times

There's no arguing about who comes off better in Premier League title wins. Hazard was integral to Chelsea's triumphs in both 2014/15 and 2016/17. Without him, it's unlikely the coveted prize would've ended up in west London.

Related Ranking the 11 Best Dribblers in Football History Lionel Messi only in third. Here are the greatest dribblers ever to grace a football pitch.

Salah will feel hard done by, only having one winner's medal to his name. He was still technically a Chelsea player for Hazard's first title win, but the Egyptian was on loan at Serie A side Fiorentina at the time. He was then a key part of Klopp's 2019/20 side that became champions and ended the Reds' three-decade-long wait for success in the competition. Despite monumental efforts in other seasons, Liverpool have been consistently pipped to the post by the juggernaut that is Manchester City.

Mohamed Salah vs Eden Hazard - Premier League Titles Player Number of Premier League Titles Years Mohamed Salah 1 2019/20 Eden Hazard 2 2014/15, 2016/17