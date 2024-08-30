Mohamed Salah has finally revealed the reason behind the new celebration he's utilised at the beginning of the 2024/25 Premier League season. The Liverpool winger displayed the action after netting in the club's opening two fixtures against Ipswich Town and Brentford.

Fans instantly noticed the Egyptian's goal celebration on the opening day of the season after he found the net against the Tractor Boys, as he's been known to remain calm and often muted after scoring a goal in the past. The 32-year-old is still the main man at Anfield despite the Reds moving into a new era under Arne Slot, and it's expected that he'll continue to hit the remarkable numbers he's managed in every season he's spent at the club.

Related How Mo Salah Has Achieved Incredible Ripped Physique in His 30s Mohamed Salah is one of the physically fittest footballers in the Premier League despite being in his 30s - here's how the 'Egyptian King' does it.

This means everyone will need to get used to seeing the Liverpool hero pull out his now famous 'bow and arrow' celebration. Until now, the reason behind his decision to go for this action has been unknown, but the man himself has provided the backstory.

The Reason Behind Salah's Celebration

He took inspiration from another sport

He's one of the best players in world football, but Salah clearly has a passion for other sports as he revealed the inspiration for his new 'Archer' move. Speaking to Men in Blazers, the 'Egyptian King explained:

“I was watching the UFC, Alex Pereira against Israel Adesanya and when [Adesanya] won the second fight against Pereira – he celebrated like that. So, I like the celebration and that’s why I did it.”

Therefore, the new routine fans have noticed following Salah's goals has been a brilliant collaboration between two of the finest athletes in their respective fields. Israel Adesanya has become a well-liked public figure, and it appears Salah is firmly on the bandwagon. View the clip below:

Salah Discusses Liverpool Future

The Egypt international has kept his cards close to his chest

Close

In a separate interview with Sky Sports, the Reds' top goalscorer in Premier League history was asked about his future. It's no secret that Salah's contract ends in the summer of 2025, meaning he's into the final year of his Anfield tenure as things stand.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mohamed Salah is Liverpool's top Premier League goalscorer of all time with his 157 goals comfortably beating Robbie Fowler's tally of 128.

Remaining coy, the electric wide player emphasised his focus on delivering his best form on the pitch while pushing his contract situation to the back of his mind. Salah explained:

“Before the season, I was like ‘I have one year left, let’s just enjoy it and don’t think about the contract’. I don’t want to think about next year; I don’t want to think about the future. Let’s enjoy the last year [of my contract] and see. The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here.”

Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are the other high-profile names with less than 12 months remaining on their current deals, meaning Salah might not be the only huge star to walk out the Anfield exit door for free at the end of the season.