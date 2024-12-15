It was a frustrating afternoon in front of the Kop for Liverpool on Saturday as they dropped two important points in their 2-2 draw with Fulham. Arne Slot's men were left feeling aggrieved after Fulham avoided two red cards in the opening ten minutes, with Issa Diop and Andreas Pereira escaping early dismissals after some questionable challenges. The latter even put the visitors ahead shortly after.

Andy Robertson was then sent off with three quarters of the game still to be played. The Reds fought back to snatch a late point thanks to a Diogo Jota equaliser. However, star man Mohamed Salah was left furious with his Portuguese teammate and another Liverpool star for a moment that could've seen the hosts leave with maximum points.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah's assist for Cody Gakpo's goal against Fulham was his 100th in all competitions for Liverpool.

Salah Angered by Jota and Luis Diaz

The Egyptian's strike partners failed to set up the forward for a tap in late on

In footage that has gone viral on social media, Salah can be seen losing his temper at Jota and Luis Diaz after they failed to set him up with a chance that surely would’ve sealed a comeback victory for the Premier League leaders. In the clip, the Egyptian can be seen in acres of space just outside the six-yard box as the ball falls to Diaz inside the penalty area.

Rather than lay the ball off to his teammate, the Colombian attempted to take on a wall of Fulham defenders and fired a shot towards goal himself. The effort ricocheted into the path of Jota, who also failed to spot the unmarked Salah and fired over the bar from close range.

As the ball flew into the stands, Salah could be seen turning away in disgust and looking at the heavens as his side threw away the chance to extend their lead at the top of the table after Arsenal also failed to secure a win over Everton.