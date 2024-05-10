Highlights Liverpool face two problems if Mohamed Salah decides to stay at Anfield early on in the summer.

The Egyptian would have the ability to leave on a free transfer next year if he doesn't agree a new contract.

The speculation over Salah's future will also continue throughout the summer if he doesn't commit his future.

Mohamed Salah’s potential decision to see out his final contract year at Liverpool could create problems for the club, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Egyptian forward is on an expiring contract which ends in 2025. Rumours suggest Liverpool could face interest in Salah from Saudi Arabian teams as they did the previous summer.

Salah is Liverpool’s top scorer this season, with 25 goals and 14 assists in all competitions. The 31-year-old has been a major figure in the success of the club under Jurgen Klopp since coming to Anfield in 2017.

Mohamed Salah Stats (2023/24) Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 30 18 10 Europa League 9 5 4 FA Cup 1 1 0 EFL Cup 2 1 0

Jacobs: Liverpool Face Salah Contract Dilemma

Only 12 months ago, Liverpool had rejected an offer worth £150m for Salah from Saudi Arabia. Jacobs, talking to GIVEMESPORT, suggested that the Egyptian’s transfer talks could develop into another summer saga:

“If Salah just stays because he's not done with Liverpool, even though that will be welcome, it creates two problems. "One is that Salah would have the ability to leave in summer 2025 on a free transfer, and it wouldn't be as lucrative for Liverpool. Two, if no extension is agreed, then the door will still be open this summer and speculation will continue. "And it's at that point that the Saudis may go to the Salah camp and say: “Are you not extending because there's some doubt, or could Liverpool be tempted by money that is too good to turn down?” And that's when it may become a bit more of a summer saga.”

Salah is Liverpool’s top earner, currently on £350,000 a week. The Egyptian will turn 32 in the summer and his age could be a factor for Liverpool when deciding on Salah’s future. With Klopp leaving, a new era at Anfield is about to come and new manager Arne Slot could kick it off without one of the faces of the club.

Salah's Future May Not be Decided by Arne Slot

Recent reports suggest that the decision to keep or sell current players may not be in Slot’s hands. The Times have reported that the new Liverpool manager is set to be named as the new ‘head coach’ rather than a manager. Liverpool are preparing ‘for a shift away from the traditional British football club structure’ and could leave transfer decisions in the hands of the new CEO of football, Michael Edwards.

Edwards spent over a decade at Anfield as a performance director and sporting director before leaving in 2022. Reportedly, one of the reasons behind his departure was that Klopp had ‘increasing control’ of off-field affairs. With the German manager leaving at the end of the season, the club will now adopt a new management model.

Therefore, the decision to keep or sell Salah and find an adequate replacement now rests on Edwards’ shoulders. The Egyptian forward is not getting younger and could be tempted by a solid contract in the Middle East.

Related Jorge Mendes 'Wants Darwin Nunez to Leave Liverpool' Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez could now be heading through the exit door, with Jorge Mendes pushing to find him a new club.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 10-05-24.