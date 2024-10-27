One lucky punter, a man called Lee from Swansea, managed to secure a £1 million prize through SkyBet’s ‘Super 6’ game thanks to Mohamed Salah’s 81st-minute equaliser during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against title challengers Arsenal.

The premise of the free-to-enter game is to correctly predict a total of six of each weekend’s Premier League fixtures – and if a player does, they are able to earn a life-changing amount of money and, as a result, make themselves a millionaire.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah’s goal saw him go above Jermain Defoe on the Premier League’s all-time goalscoring tally.

Lee would have been full of nerves in Sunday afternoon’s fixture between two of the Premier League’s leading sides with the hosts leading 2-1 with nine minutes of regulation time on the clock – but that was until Salah, despite enjoying a quiet day at the office, turned up.

Related Arsenal 2-2 Liverpool: Player Ratings and Match Highlights The spoils were shared between Arsenal and Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium thanks to scoring two goals apiece.

Fan Wins £1 Million Jackpot on Sky Bet’s Super 6

He correctly guessed six of this weekend’s Premier League scores

While the majority of fans just watch the game at a leisurely pace, those who tune in to play Super 6 are intensely on the edge of the seat as every single goal has a potential impact on their chances of winning big.

And in the case of Lee – who resides in Swansea – he was latching onto the Reds’ chances of equalising after going 2-1 down at the Emirates Stadium.

Over this weekend’s scheduled round of outings, Lee guessed that Manchester City would narrowly defeat Southampton 1-0, that Aston Villa and Bournemouth would draw 1-1 and that Everton and Fulham’s match-up would end the same.

In Sunday’s trio of fixtures, the punter guessed that a Cole Palmer-spearheaded Chelsea would beat Newcastle United 2-1, West Ham United would defeat Manchester United 2-1 and that the final game of the weekend – Arsenal vs Liverpool – would share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Incredibly, three of Lee's correct guesses were saved by goals in stoppage time. Jarrod Bowen's last-gasp penalty against the Red Devils saw them win the game, Beto's 94th-minute strike won a point for the Toffees and Evanilson's last-minute goal saved Bournemouth from defeat at Villa Park.

Arsenal took the lead in the table-topping clash through Bukayo Saka, who finished at the near post. On top of the tie, the Gunners were pegged back by Virgil van Dijk’s headed effort on the 18-minute mark.

Mikel Merino’s first goal for the north Londoners saw them regain dominance. After Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off, however, the game’s fortunes flipped on its head and Salah notched Arne Slot’s side’s second of the afternoon, winning Lee £1 million.

This is the second time this season that Salah, who is widely admired as one of the best wingers in world football, has won a lucky bettor £1 million. Last time out, his goal in Liverpool's 3-0 win over Manchester United was the deciding factor in Tom Kane's £1 million jackpot win.