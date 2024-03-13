Highlights Mohamed Salah is ready to start but Jurgen Klopp is unsure about playing him for the full 90 minutes due to recent injury concerns.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has recently had to endure a host of different injury troubles over the last few weeks, and he's now provided a fitness update ahead of their Europa League clash with Sparta Prague.

Mohamed Salah has struggled with injuries over the last few weeks and came off the bench against Manchester City. The Reds managed to secure a point with the Egyptian international coming on in the second half, but the Reds now have a crucial couple of games this week before the international break, and Klopp will be hoping to have Salah fit and available.

It's a Busy Week for the Reds

Speaking ahead of Liverpool's second-leg fixture against Sparta Prague, Klopp has provided an update on the fitness of Salah...

"He's ready to start but I'm not sure if he should do 90 minutes. He could have started last game, but I'm not sure for how long. I've never had a game where I've thought, 'Ah good, Mo Salah is not playing'. If he gets 90 minutes, it depends how it looks in the game. He can normally play game after game. Was out for an unusually long time. We have to make sure we can rely on him consistently again."

With Liverpool already leading 5-1 after an impressive victory in Prague in the first leg of the Europa League tie, Klopp might not risk playing Salah for the full 90 minutes, or even starting him, with a crucial clash against Manchester United in the FA Cup approaching.

Mohamed Salah - 2023/24 League Statistics Stats Mohamed Salah Appearances 20 (2) Goals + Assists 15 + 9 Shots per game 3.2 Key passes per game 2.3 Dribbles per game 0.9 Dispossessed per game 1.8 Overall rating 7.43 Correct as of 13/03/2024

The game against Prague could be a chance to build up Salah's fitness once again, starting him then bringing him off late on, or giving him a run out towards the end of the game. This would then give Klopp the opportunity to name Salah in the starting XI against the Red Devils. Although the Merseyside club need to respect Sparta Prague and not get too complacent, a 5-1 lead should be enough for the German manager not to have to take a huge risk on Salah.

Liverpool Duo Spotted in Training

Konate and Bajcetic Return

Ahead of Liverpool's game against Sparta Prague, Ibrahima Konate and Stefan Bajcetic, who have both been ruled out of action of late, have been spotted returning to training for the Reds. However, the duo appeared to be training away from the group individually, hinting that they aren't likely to be available for the Europa League fixture.

Konate missed Liverpool's Premier League clash against Manchester City at the weekend, while Bajcetic has barely featured so far this season.

