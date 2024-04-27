Highlights Mohamed Salah argued with Jurgen Klopp on the touchline prior to coming off the bench for Liverpool vs West Ham.

Salah appeared to be unhappy after being left out of the starting line-up.

Liverpool came from behind to lead 2-1 but were pegged back by Michail Antonio's header and had to settle for a point.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was not best pleased with Jurgen Klopp prior to coming on as a substitute for Liverpool against West Ham. Video footage from the London Stadium showed the pair exchanging words as Salah prepared to enter the fray, before the discussion turned heated and Darwin Nunez stepped in to diffuse the situation.

It's not clear what triggered the argument but Salah was clearly unhappy prior to kick-off after being left out of the starting line-up. A video shared on social media showed the Egyptian looking fairly disinterested during the pre-match warm-up.

Video: Salah and Klopp's touchline spat

Salah was visibly unhappy with Klopp

Klopp was asked to expand on the exchange in his post-match interview with TNT Sports but refused to be drawn on it: "No [I won't talk about it]. We spoke already in the dressing room and for me that's done."

Salah, who has scored once in his last six appearances for the Reds, took part in a pre-match rondo with his teammates but barely broke a sweat in a clip shared on social media. Salah was also left out of Klopp's starting line-up against Fulham last weekend but returned for the Merseyside derby in midweek, which Liverpool lost 2-0.

Salah, who joined Liverpool in 2017, could yet leave the Anfield club at the end of the season. The 31-year-old has scored 24 goals this season but his overall form has been poor of late and Liverpool may cash in while his value is still reasonably high.

Liverpool's Title Hopes All But Over

Reds pegged back after taking the lead

As for the match itself, Liverpool created more opportunities in the first half but found themselves behind to Jarrod Bowen's header at the break.

The West Ham winger somehow got his head on Mohammed Kudus' cross ahead of a number of players with more aerial prowess than him, directing his effort into the far corner via Alisson's palm. That goal signalled the 23rd time Liverpool have conceded the first goal in a game this season.

Liverpool were much improved in the second half and equalised through Andrew Robertson's volley. The visitors found themselves in front for the first time when Cody Gakpo's volley was deflected past Alphonse Areola, but their lead did not last as Michail Antonio headed West Ham level from Bowen's cross.

The result all but ends Liverpool's title hopes. They are only two points off Arsenal at the top of the table but the Gunners have a game in hand, while City, who are currently one point ahead of Liverpool, have two games in hand.