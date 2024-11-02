During the latter stages of Jurgen Klopp’s illustrious reign of Liverpool, much was made of his relationship with the goal-gobbling Mohamed Salah and reports have now suggested that the duo’s dynamic was not as fruitful as many initially assumed.

The two worked so effortlessly, or so it seemed, together with the German tactician instructing from the pleasure of the touchline and the Egyptian talisman doing what he continues to do, to this day, best: score goals as if they were going out of fashion.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: No player has scored more goals for Klopp during his storied managerial career than Salah (211 in 349 appearances).

But the success of teams often aligns with the occasional butt of heads. Winning teams, especially those reaching for the stars, typically have the most altercations given their willingness to win – and Mail Online’s recent, adapted from Simon Hughes' book 'Chasing Salah', report proves just that.

Inside Salah’s Turbulent Relationship with Klopp

The Egyptian was in a constant battle with Sadio Mane

Incredibly, despite the success they both endured on the red side of Merseyside together, there was once a time when Klopp was leaning towards the signing of Julian Brandt, now of Borussia Dortmund, from Bayer Leverkusen instead of Salah himself.

That, according to Mail Online’s in-depth report, irked the Egypt international, especially given Klopp lauded his teammate, Sadio Mane, with ample praise. It suggested that during the infancy of the ex-Mainz manager’s stay at Anfield that Mane was the club’s crown jewel and Salah was merely an afterthought.

Salah was abundantly aware of Klopp’s preference to sign Brandt and the rivalry between him and his Senegalese teammate only went from bad to worse under Klopp’s tenure. The report stated:

“At the start of Salah’s first season at Liverpool, he and Sadio Mane would chat quietly on neighbouring tables in the treatment room, enjoying each other’s company. By the start of Salah’s second season (Mane’s third, having arrived from Southampton in the summer of 2016), however, the dynamic had changed.”

Both extremely popular players among the club’s fanbase, Mane was under the assumption that Liverpool’s key man was a beneficiary of his own selflessness in the final third when both were at the forefront of Liverpool's exploits both domestically and on the European stage.

Salah and Klopp’s player-manager relationship continued to spiral further into descendancy towards the end of Klopp’s time spent at Liverpool. In April 2024, months before Klopp ended his spell as Reds boss for good, the pair clashed on the sideline as Salah, one of the Premier League’s all-time top goalscorers, was frustrated on how late on in the game he was being introduced.

A clash of words meant that teammates were forced to intervene to ensure things did not get out of hand for the two Liverpool legends. According to the report, the enigmatic forward – following seven years of goalscoring service – felt as if ‘he’d been ditched’ by a manager who knew their working relationship was soon coming to an end and wasn’t afraid to publicly scold him for his mistakes.

Klopp, 57, has recently – perhaps controversially – taken up a new role as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull after leaving Merseyside in the summer, while Salah’s contract situation remains a cause for concern for the Anfield-based faithful.