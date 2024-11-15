The debate surrounding Mohamed Salah's place in Premier League history is becoming increasingly prominent over time. Initially dismissed as a one-season wonder, he has now delivered seven seasons with at least 20 goal contributions. At this point, challenging his legacy as one of the all-time greats seems absurd.

The only remaining argument sceptics might have is that his all-around gameplay isn't a consistent presence in Liverpool's matches. While the Egyptian occasionally seems to fade in certain games, he still delivers when it matters most. However, the 32-year-old recently revealed that this approach is intentional.

The 165-goal Premier League winger recently shared a straightforward yet impactful piece of advice he once received from Arsene Wenger during a conversation with the former Arsenal manager at Liverpool's training ground. Salah has built his remarkable Anfield career on staying fully focused from the first whistle to the last—a trait Wenger clearly values in a player. This quality could prove pivotal in helping the Reds chase a Premier League title in Arne Slot's debut season.

Salah Lifts Lid On One Piece Of Advice He's Always Followed

Arsene Wenger's wise words have stuck with the Egyptian

"I got advice from Arsene Wenger before. He was at Melwood at the time and I asked him what the difference is between a good player and a really, really good player," Salah told Liverpool’s official website, as per the Mirror.

"He said, 'I think the very, very good player is always focused in the game, even if he doesn’t have the momentum, he stays in the game until the last minute or until the whistle'". "For me, I know there are some games when I don’t have the momentum, I don’t have the game. But I’m always focused in the game to finish stuff so I don’t mind that."

He continued: "Even [Liverpool assistant] Johnny [Heitinga], when he came here this year, he was like 'Mo, you’re not playing good today', and I said, 'Yeah, but I always find the moment', I’m not always very good in a game. It’s normal, we’re still human."

Salah’s long-term future with Liverpool remains uncertain, with the Egypt international out of contract at the end of the campaign and repeatedly hinting he could be on the move. However, Slot has managed to maintain a level of calm since taking over the reins from Klopp, and is relaxed about the situation, having said contract talks will get underway in the coming weeks.