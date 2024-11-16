Key Takeaways Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 for a transfer fee worth up to £43 million.

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in June 2017 for a fee of up to £43 million, including add-ons. Since then, the Egyptian has scored 221 goals for the Merseyside club, including 99 assists. As of the November international break in the 2024/25 Premier League season, Salah has scored 10 and registered 10 assists, which is the eight consecutive campaign in a row that he has achieved this feat and putting him on course for a record-breaking season.

There is significant uncertainty around whether the 32-year-old will sign a new contract, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025. During his time at Liverpool, Salah has won eight trophies, including the Premier League title in 2020 and the Champions League in 2019. Here is a complete list of every season completed by the Egyptian at Liverpool, ranking each one based on goal contributions and team accolades.

Ranking factors

Goal contributions: The number of goals and assists registered by Salah in one season.

Seasons that include significant trophy wins ranked higher. Impact in big matches: Salah's contribution in big games, especially against 'Big Six' teams in the Premier League and high-profile European clubs in the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah's Seasons at Liverpool (Ranked) Rank Season Goals Assists Trophies Won 1 2017/18 44 15 None 2 2018/19 27 10 UEFA Champions League 3 2019/20 23 13 Premier League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup 4 2021/22 31 15 FA Cup, EFL Cup 5 2023/24 25 14 EFL Cup 6 2022/23 30 16 FA Community Shield 7 2020/21 31 6 None TBC 2024/25 10 10 TBC

7 2020/21

31 goals, 6 assists

After winning the Premier League in the 2019/20 season, Liverpool were tipped as the favourites to defend their title in the 2020/21 campaign. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of games in this season were played behind closed doors, which had a significant impact on Jurgen Klopp's side, especially at Anfield. As well as this, they suffered notable defensive injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joel Matip, resulting in a slump in form in the new year.

Salah stayed fit throughout the season, playing 37 of the 38 Premier League games. He scored 31 goals and registered six assists in all competitions as Liverpool went trophyless. They were able to finish third, though, which was an impressive achievement given their injury struggles throughout the campaign.

6 2022/23

30 goals, 16 assists

Liverpool won two trophies in the 2021/22 season and beat Manchester City in the inaugural Community Shield ahead of the 2022/23 campaign. The Reds were underwhelming, though, finishing fifth and losing in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Salah still put up consistent numbers for Klopp's side, scoring 30 goals and registering 16 assists in 51 appearances in all competitions. This included Liverpool's 7-0 demolition of Manchester United, where the Egyptian scored twice and registered two assists. He also scored in six of the club's eight matches in the Champions League. Overall, it was a disappointing season for the Reds, with Salah and his teammates missing out on Champions League qualification for the first time in two years.

5 2023/24

25 goals, 14 assists

Liverpool bounced back in the 2023/24 season, winning the EFL Cup in February. At this time in the campaign, the Reds were top of the Premier League and still in the FA Cup and Europa League. After Klopp announced that it would be his final season at the club, the quadruple was seemingly on. They faltered in the latter stages, though, finishing third in the league and exiting the two cup competitions in the quarter-finals.

Salah scored 25 goals and registered 14 assists in all competitions, winning the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) award in September and October 2023. With his contract expiring in the summer of 2025, rumours of the Egyptian's potential departure to Saudi Arabia intensified throughout the season. It remains a possibility that the 2024/25 campaign will be his final year at Liverpool.

4 2021/22

31 goals, 15 assists

Salah was a consistent performer for Liverpool in the 2021/22 season. He scored 31 goals and registered 15 assists, winning both the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. The Reds were agonisingly close to winning the Premier League and the Champions League as well. They finished second behind Manchester City on 92 points and also lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, despite dominating the game.

Memorable performances from the Egyptian include his hat-trick away at Old Trafford in October 2021 in a game that saw Liverpool run out 5-0 winners. He was also impressive against City earlier in the campaign, dribbling past multiple opposition players to complete a remarkable individual goal. Salah's contribution to the team meant he was awarded the club's Men's Player of the Season.

3 2019/20

23 goals, 13 assists

Liverpool won their first Premier League title in 30 years during the 2019/20 season. Before the league was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Reds were 25 points clear at the top of the table. They had won 27 out of their first 29 matches, with their only defeat coming away against Watford. A couple of games after the restart in June 2020, they wrapped up the title after Chelsea's victory against City.

Individually, Salah scored 23 goals and registered 13 assists. He scored many crucial goals throughout the season, including his header against City in November. As well as this, he scored the decisive goal in the 2-0 win against rivals United in January, prompting chants of "We're going to win the league" by the supporters inside Anfield.

2 2018/19

27 goals, 10 assists

The 2018/19 season was arguably the best team of the Klopp era. They won the Champions League and finished second in the Premier League, amassing 97 points and only losing one game. Despite the absence of Salah and Roberto Firmino, the Reds were able to turn around a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona at Anfield. They then beat Tottenham Hotspur in the final to become European champions for the first time since 2005.

Salah scored 27 goals and registered 10 assists in this campaign. This included 22 goals in 38 Premier League games. His best performance was against Napoli in the final game of Group C of the Champions League. Liverpool needed to beat their Italian opponents to secure a place in the last 16, and Salah scored the only goal of the game and was a constant threat throughout the match.

1 2017/18

44 goals, 15 assists

When Salah signed for Liverpool in June 2017 for an initial fee of £36.5 million, there were limited expectations for the Egyptian to thrive in the Premier League. He had previously endured a tough spell at Chelsea, along with stints at Fiorentina and Roma in Serie A.

It became evident early on in the 2017/18 season that Salah would be the breakout star in Europe. He scored seven goals in four matches in November, including a strike away at his old club at Stamford Bridge. Liverpool were fragile defensively, meaning they were in a race for the top four instead of the title. As a result, attention turned to the Champions League, especially when they beat Pep Guardiola's City 5-1 on aggregate in the quarter-finals.

Against his old club Roma, Salah scored twice and registered two assists in a 5-2 win at Anfield, helping his team qualify for the Champions League final. The Egyptian was injured by Sergio Ramos 30 minutes into the final, though, with the Reds eventually losing the match 3-1. Despite the disappointing end to the campaign, Salah scored 44 goals in all competitions, registering 15 assists, cementing himself as the signing of the season.

Information gathered from Transfermarkt and Liverpool FC - Correct as of 11/11/24.