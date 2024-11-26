Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, and Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that discussions are ongoing between the two parties.

Salah recently came out and spoke to the press about his contract situation, insisting that there was no offer on the table. The former Chelsea man hinted that he was more likely to leave the club as it stands rather than sign a new contract, but it's unclear whether it was a clever play from Salah to try and force Liverpool's hand.

Last time out, Salah struck twice for the Reds in a 3-2 victory over Southampton, and he's enjoying an impressive season despite reaching the latter stages of his career. Understandably, Liverpool would be desperate to keep him if the financials are right, but he's already on a hefty wage at Anfield.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano has now provided an update on Salah's future at Liverpool, suggesting that despite the Egyptian forward's comments, Liverpool have held discussions with the attacker over a new deal...

"When Mohamed Salah says that there is no bid for Liverpool, doesn't mean that there are no discussions between Liverpool and Mo Salah. So formally, an official bid arrives when you make sure you are aligned, you are on the same page on the financials of a contract, in this case, new contract at the club. But talks, Liverpool sources insist, took place with Mohamed Salah, and Liverpool still plan to have a discussion with Salah to understand what they can do and what they want to do together on both sides, club financially and player financially, technical point of view, project. So they still plan to speak and talk again to Mo Salah in the next weeks and potentially months. So Liverpool feel they are still there."

Salah reportedly earns around £400k-a-week including bonuses, so Liverpool will understandably be cautious about offering him a pay rise considering his age. On the other hand, considering the performances he's still producing, losing him would be a disaster, especially if he departs on a free at the end of his contract.