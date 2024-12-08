Liverpool have now offered a contract to Mohamed Salah, who's current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Despite Salah reaching the later stages of his career, he's showing no signs of slowing down. The Egyptian forward has arguably been one of the best players in the Premier League this season, and understandably the Reds will be hoping to tie him down to a new contract.

With his deal running down, Liverpool have a major decision to make. Salah is already a mega-earner at Liverpool, and they will have to ensure a new contract works for them financially.

According to Ornstein, Liverpool have now made an opening contract offer to Salah, which means Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk, and Salah have all been offered new deals, with the key trio all set to leave on a free as it stands. The Athletic report suggests that despite the offer now on the table, it doesn't mean that an agreement is in place or even close, but there is a growing belief that he will remain at Anfield.

A resolution isn't expected to come any time soon, which might be a concern for the Reds considering Salah will be able to sign a pre-contract agreement with a club from abroad in the January transfer window. The former Chelsea man does appear to be enjoying his football and is in the form of his life at the moment, so there seems to be little reason for him to head through the exit door at the moment.

The Reds have taken a significant step this evening in attempting to tie Salah down, but it remains to be seen whether he's satisfied with the offer received. GIVEMESPORT correspondent Ben Jacobs recently reported that Richard Hughes had been leading the talks with Salah, and discussions so far have been described as 'positive'. Liverpool supporters will be eagerly awaiting a final decision from one of their greatest-ever players, who still has plenty to offer at the highest level despite being 32 years old.