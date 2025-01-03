Mohamed Salah has once again confirmed that he and Liverpool remain far apart in negotiations for a new contract, as the Egyptian claims he is in the last six months of his time at Anfield. Salah, who has been in imperious form for the Premier League leaders, is one of three key players whose deals are up at the end of the season, which also includes Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk.

The 32-year-old has consistently maintained that he is set to leave the club as discussions over a new deal continue, with his public grievances being labelled as selfish by Jamie Carragher. However, the latest update has seen Salah maintain his previous stance, which is bound to be a bitter blow for the Liverpool faithful.

Related Huge Mohamed Salah Contract Update Emerges Mohamed Salah has reached an agreement with Liverpool over a new contract that will run until 2028.

The forward says he wants to win the Premier League as a parting gift to the fans

Speaking with Sky Sports ahead of Sunday's mammoth clash with rivals Manchester United, Salah explained that his biggest aim going into the current campaign was to win the Premier League so that the fans could celebrate the title win with the players - something they were unable to do when they last won the title during the pandemic. However, the former Chelsea man also claimed it would be a special way to end his time on Merseyside, before issuing another update on his situation:

"It's my last year at the club so I want to do something special for the city. That was the thing in my head. "It's the last six months. There is nothing. No progress there. We are far away from any progress so we just need to wait and see."

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Kevin de Bruyne has created more big chances since Premier League records began than Mohamed Salah (122).

Salah would also explain that he has been able to continue his recent form despite the distractions, as he does not want to look back on what could be his final year at the club with any regrets over how he let negotiations impact him.

So far this term, the winger has led the way on all fronts. His 17 goals see him leading the golden boot race, while he also tops the charts in assists with 13.

Related The Best Premier League XI for 2024 From the brilliance of Mohamed Salah to the incredible consistency of Cole Palmer - here is the best Premier League XI of 2024.

All statistics courtesy of the Premier League - accurate as of 03/01/2025