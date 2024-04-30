Highlights Moahmed Salah's recent struggles have led to criticism from Simon Jordan, who has labelled him as a fair weather player.

Jordan believes Salah benefits from a strong team, questioning his overall ability.

Despite rumours of a possible departure, a new report suggests Salah is likely to stay at Liverpool for now.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has struggled to produce over the last few weeks, and talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan has criticised the Egyptian international, labelling him a diver and a 'fair weather player'.

Since returning from the African Cup of Nations, Salah hasn't been in the best of form, with Liverpool's title hopes slowly fading away. The 31-year-old was recently named on the bench against West Ham United, and an argument on the sideline with Jurgen Klopp stole the headlines from the game.

Mohamed Salah is 'Overrated' at Liverpool

Simon Jordan has slammed the Egyptian

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, talkSPORT presenter Jordan has questioned Salah's ability, suggesting that he is a 'fair weather player'...

"I'm not a fan of Mo Salah's. I think that he plays in a very good Liverpool side that creates a lot of chances. I know that Liverpool fans are going to say that I'm a t** and whatever else they wanna say. I'm just not a huge admirer of his. I do believe that there's a distinct possibility that he will leave. I think he's I don't think he's as good as people make him out to be. I think he dives. I think he can be a fair-weather player."

Salah, who has been described as 'incredible' by Michael Owen, had previously been heavily linked with a departure, but a report from The Athletic has claimed this week that he's now expected to stay at Liverpool. It's hardly a surprise that the Reds are desperate to keep hold of the former Roma forward after all he's done for the club, but they will need to solve his contract situation.

The earlier report claims that talks are set to begin to extend his stay at the club, with his current deal expiring in 2025. If Liverpool are unable to convince him to sign an extension, then they could be forced to offload him to avoid him leaving on a free transfer. With Jurgen Klopp departing at the end of the campaign, a new manager will want the core of his squad remaining at Anfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Liverpool's last eight games in all competitions, Mohamed Salah has scored two penalties, but he's failed to find the back of the net from open play.

Saudi Arabian Clubs Still Keen on Salah

A huge bid arrived last summer

Reportedly, Liverpool are once again preparing for potential offers from Saudi Arabia in the upcoming summer transfer window, as per talkSPORT. Last summer, the club turned down a £150 million bid from Al-Ittihad for their Egyptian forward.

As his contract approaches its end, his market value is diminishing, prompting concerns for the Merseyside team about losing him in 2025. Retaining him at Anfield could be one of Liverpool's main objectives, but they must persuade him to sign a new deal.

