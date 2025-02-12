Mohamed Salah's future at Liverpool remains uncertain as interest from Saudi Arabia still remains, and the Reds are hoping to get the green light over a new deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter.

Salah's future at Liverpool has become a key point of discussion as his contract edges closer to expiring. Despite his instrumental role in Liverpool's successes since joining in 2017, including Premier League and Champions League triumphs, negotiations for an extension have failed to reach a conclusion.

Despite the ongoing contract saga, Salah's performances on the pitch remain exceptional. At 32, he leads the Premier League in both goals and assists this season, showing no signs of slowing down.

Interest from Saudi remains

Writing in his exclusive GIVEMESPORT newsletter, Romano has suggested that there are no substantial updates on Salah just yet. Interest from Saudi Arabia remains, and the Reds are waiting patiently to get the green light over a new deal...

"There are no substantial updates yet. As we said for Van Dijk, I think also for Salah now the only update will be when decision is made. It's not made yet, as interest from Saudi remains and Liverpool keep hoping to get the green light over new deal."

Mohamed Salah's 2024/2025 Premier League stats vs Liverpool squad Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 =1st Goals 21 1st Assists 13 1st Dribbles Per Game 1.7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.3 1st Match rating 7.90 1st

Salah has been dropping hints about his future throughout the season, suggesting back in December that he was 'probably more out than in'.

"We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in."

Whether the Egyptian international was dropping hints to the board to pull their finger out and get a deal done remains to be seen, but as we edge closer to the end of the season, the former Chelsea forward is yet to put pen to paper at Anfield.

