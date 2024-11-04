Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is out of contract at the end of the season, and presenter Richard Keys has claimed that he now believes the Egyptian international wants to stay, but he will want a three-year deal.

Salah, who reportedly earns £350k-a-week at Anfield, is of course a big earner on Merseyside, meaning Liverpool will have a major financial decision to make. There's no doubt Salah has proved his worth over the years, but there will come a time when he starts to decline, despite him showing minimal signs of doing so soon.

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Salah, who as it stands, will be leaving the club in 2025. With no new deal agreed Liverpool are running out of time to tie him down.

Presenter Keys has now suggested that he has information to suggest that Salah wants to stay, but he wants a three-year deal...

"Mo Salah’s latest cryptic tweet has caused a bit of a stir, which is exactly what he wanted of course. Two seasons back he was definitely leaving the club - that was until Liverpool had a dramatic of mind - sold Mane and decided to make Salah the highest paid player at the club. The article in Saturday’s Mail, based on Simon Hughes’ new book Chasing Salah, must have made interesting reading for some. It confirmed what I’d been saying during the period the two of them played together. Do you remember? Liverpool fans used to hammer me for it. They didn’t like each other. My information now is that Salah wants to stay, but it’ll take a 3-year deal to settle him down."

After Liverpool secured a victory over Brighton at the weekend in the Premier League, Salah took to X (formerly Twitter) to post a cryptic message, which ended with him saying...

"No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like."

Salah doesn't appear to be slowing down in terms of his ability to play at the highest level with the former Chelsea winger in impressive form this season. At the age of 32, Salah is in incredible condition and rarely injured, so there's no reason he wouldn't be able to keep playing for a fair few years yet.