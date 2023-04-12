Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won't make a rash decision on Mohamed Salah, journalist Dean Jones has suggested to GIVEMESPORT.

The 30-year-old is still contributing in front of goal despite Liverpool's poor season.

Liverpool news - Mohamed Salah

Salah, who is earning £350k-a-week at Anfield, has now missed two penalties in a row in a Liverpool shirt.

The Liverpool talisman signed for the club for a fee of £34m.

The most recent came against league leaders Arsenal, where Salah once again completely missed the target from 12 yards.

The Athletic did some research on Salah's penalty record, and it shouldn't be too much of a concern, just because he's missed his last two.

The Egyptian forward has taken 29 penalties for the Reds, scoring 24 - a success rate of 83%.

However, four of his misses have come in his last 11 penalties, so his recent form could be a worry for Klopp.

The Liverpool boss was asked whether he'd be speaking to Salah about his recent penalty woes.

He said: "That’s something we will talk about but not here."

Realistically, Salah missing a couple of penalties isn't the biggest issue at Anfield at the moment and certainly isn't the main reason the Reds have struggled this campaign.

What has Jones said about Salah?

Jones has suggested that he doesn't expect Klopp to make the decision to remove Salah from penalty duties.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think it comes to a point where unless Salah suggests he doesn't want to be on them then you've got to give him the benefit of the doubt. Players miss penalties, it's just a way of the world.

"Lionel Messi has missed enough to know that even the very best can have a bad penalty record at times. I'd be surprised if Klopp made a decision by himself to take Salah off penalties, because it would kind of be a kick in the teeth to what's already been a difficult season."

How has Salah performed this season?

Despite Liverpool's difficulties, Salah has provided 20 goals and assists in the Premier League, according to FBref.

The former Chelsea forward couldn't have done much more to help his side in the Champions League either, scoring eight goals in just seven starts in the European competition, as per Sofascore.

As technically brilliant as Salah is, the best part of his game over the last few years has been his goalscoring ability.

The 30-year-old can't do it all on his own and relies on creativity from his teammates, so any slight dip in form isn't always his fault.