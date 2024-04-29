Highlights Mohamed Salah's recent performances have been criticised with him not finding the back of the net as consistently as before.

Talk of Salah being benched intensifies after an argument with Jurgen Klopp, pointing to a potential new chapter for the forward.

Liverpool may face tough decisions regarding Salah's future, amid reports of interest from Saudi Arabia and looming contract expiration.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is going through a tricky period at Anfield, and The Athletic reporter Nick Miller has now claimed that he deserves to be on the bench at the moment.

Against West Ham United, Salah wasn't named in the starting XI, and the Egyptian international clearly wasn't happy with the situation after an argument ensued with Jurgen Klopp. The 31-year-old has struggled since the turn of the year so it was no surprise that Klopp opted to drop him, but it didn't make for pleasant viewing for Liverpool supporters.

Salah's production in front of goal has rarely been questioned, but since returning from the African Cup of Nations, he's not found the back of the net as consistently as usual.

Salah 'Deserves to be on the Bench' at Liverpool

The Reds are going through a difficult spell

Writing for The Athletic on Monday morning, Miller has criticised Salah for his recent performances, suggesting that his previous brilliance shouldn't guarantee him a place in the starting XI...

"Even with all that in mind, Salah deserves to be on the bench at the moment. He’s not the only Liverpool player in bad form, but equally, his previous brilliance shouldn’t guarantee him a place in every game. If the argument between the player and manager was because of that, his frustration was understandable from an emotional standpoint, but it still looked like petulance, and perhaps like a man looking forward to a fresh start with a new manager."

It's set to be an important summer in deciding the future of Salah, with his contract expiring in 2025. The Reds might be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer, and with the Merseyside club entering a new era under a different manager, it will be interesting to see whether some of their key players head through the exit door.

Former Liverpool player Steve Nicol recently shared his worry about Salah after the Reds were knocked out of the Europa League by Atalanta, claiming that the experienced forward looks 'off the pace' at Anfield. TalkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan has also suggested that Salah is a shadow of himself, claiming that Liverpool should look to 'close that chapter' and move him on in the summer transfer window.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Liverpool's last eight games in all competitions, Mohamed Salah has scored two penalties, but he's failed to find the back of the net from open play.

Salah Could Move to Saudi Arabia This Summer

Liverpool are bracing for offers

According to a report from talkSPORT, Liverpool are bracing themselves for offers from Saudi Arabia during the summer transfer window. The Egyptian forward was the subject of a £150m offer from Al-Ittihad last summer, but the Reds rejected the proposal.

With his contract running down and edging closer to expiring, his value is naturally dropping, and the Merseyside outfit won't want to lose him on a free. Extending his stay at Anfield could be the priority for Liverpool, but they'll have to convince him to sign on the dotted line.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt