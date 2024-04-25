Highlights Mohamed Salah's struggles since his injury have led to suggestions that Liverpool should consider selling him this summer.

With Salah's contract expiring soon, the Reds may have to offload him if he doesn't sign a new deal.

As Liverpool enters a new era without Jurgen Klopp, selling Salah could be part of a new direction for the club.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has struggled since the turn of the year after returning from an injury he picked up at the African Cup of Nations, and talkSPORT presenter Simon Jordan has slammed the Egyptian international, suggesting that the Reds should look to sell him this summer.

With his contract expiring in 2025, Salah's future is up in the air at the moment. If the former Roma forward is unwilling to sign a new deal, Liverpool could be forced to offload him in the summer transfer window to avoid him leaving on a free.

The idea of selling Salah would have been a scary thought for many Liverpool supporters a few years ago, but he's starting to show signs of declining. As the Reds look to enter a new era under a different manager, with Jurgen Klopp departing, it could be time to head in a different direction.

Salah is a 'Shadow of Himself' at Liverpool

Simon Jordan urges Liverpool to sell him

Speaking on talkSPORT on Thursday morning after Liverpool were defeated 2-0 at Goodison Park by Everton, presenter Jordan has slammed Salah, suggesting that the Merseyside club should be looking to sell him in the summer transfer window...

"Sell him. I think Mo Salah's has had a remarkable return for Liverpool and there's no doubt that he's been a top player. But I think his race is beginning to be run. I think there's so much behind this move to Saudi Arabia. "I think he didn't go last year, and I think he will go this year. "It's time for Liverpool to close that chapter. I think Salah, to me, in the last four or five weeks has been a shadow of himself. "You can give reasons behind it with injuries and stuff. I'm not sure that's the only reason."

Jordan isn't the only man throwing criticism towards Salah at the moment, with journalist Chris Jackson claiming that he's 'kicking the ball like an 8-year-old'. The 31-year-old enjoyed an impressive start to the campaign, but there's no doubt his form has dropped off since the turn of the year.

Salah has just over a year remaining on his £350k-a-week contract, so it's set to be a crucial summer in deciding his future. If the Egyptian international becomes available, there's no doubt that a host of clubs will be interested in securing his signature for the right price. Liverpool won't be in a strong negotiating position though due to his contract situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In Liverpool's last seven games in all competitions, Mohamed Salah has scored two penalties, but he's failed to find the back of the net from open play.

Salah Attracting Saudi Arabia Interest

Former Liverpool defender says he will 100% leave

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson has suggested that he 100% believes that Salah will head through the exit door in the summer transfer window and move to Saudi Arabia. The 31-year-old has attracted plenty of interest from the Middle East, and they could make a move in the summer.

It's understood that Liverpool are bracing themselves for an offer from Saudi Arabia later this year. Salah was the subject of a £150m offer last summer, but the Reds rejected the proposal from Al-Ittihad. It will be interesting to see what Liverpool's stance is if a similar offer arrives on the table.

All stats courtesy of FBref