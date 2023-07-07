Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah looks to be in incredible shape ahead of the new season, with recent photos emerging online of the 31-year-old sporting an impressive physique while on holiday.

The Egyptian has been enjoying some time in the sun, holidaying in Mykonos with his family, before the Reds preseason gets underway later this month, but it looks like it hasn't all been about relaxing for Salah.

He's clearly been putting in the work during the offseason to ensure he keeps himself in the best possible shape, ready for Liverpool's campaign this year when they'll look for a return to the top four and bag a Champions League spot.

What does Mohamed Salah's impressive new physique look like?

In terms of physical condition, there aren't many footballers in better shape than Salah is right now, and it's clear that the Liverpool man has been putting in some serious work.

Pictures snapped during his holiday in Mykonos show the Egyptian sporting incredible abs and looking to be in peak shape. He even shared one on his Instagram profile.

After a fairly disappointing season for the Reds last season, they'll need Salah at his best if they are to bounce back in this campaign, and with the shape he's currently in, don't be surprised if is once again one of the best players in the Premier League over the next 12 months.

How did Mohamed Salah get into such great shape?

According to a Daily Mail report, a fitness expert, Isabelle Murray, believes that Salah's impressive physique comes from a balance of different exercises, especially cardio-based workouts, as well as his alcohol-free lifestyle.

Being a strict Muslim, the winger consumes no alcohol whatsoever and Murray told the Mail that she thinks that plays a huge part in his excellent fitness.

In the past, Salah has spoken in depth about his dedication to staying fit, revealing he would start his workouts as early as 02:40am during Ramadan, while also filling his house with fitness machinery and cutting down on all fast food.

It's clear he's as dedicated as they come, and his performances on the pitch continue to reap the rewards of that.

How did Mohamed Salah do last season?

While it's safe to say Liverpool didn't have the best of campaigns last year, Salah himself was still pretty spectacular. With 30 goals in all competitions and 16 assists across the board, he was influential for the club and Jurgen Klopp's side won't want to think about how the year may have played out if they didn't have the Egyptian firing on all cylinders.

The 31-year-old also played in every single league game for the Reds last season, the second time he's achieved the feat, and it's a shining testament to the excellent work he's put into keeping himself in such top shape that he's able to contribute for Liverpool on such a consistent basis.

At the age of 31, there will be a few doubters beginning to question just how long he can keep his high-level performances up, expecting a downturn sooner rather than later, but if these recent photos are anything to go by, Salah's still in the best condition of his life and won't get going anywhere anytime soon.