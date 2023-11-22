Highlights Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah is being heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with interest in him not disappearing.

While Liverpool have rejected previous offers and Jurgen Klopp wants to keep Salah, but the club are now running out of power in the situation.

Liverpool may have to take action soon and cash in, and Klopp already has his eye on a replacement.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been heavily linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in recent months, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided the latest update to GIVEMESPORT on his future.

Jurgen Klopp has been adamant that the Reds will be able to keep Salah at the club for the foreseeable future, but the riches on offer in the Middle East could turn the head of the Egyptian star. The former Chelsea winger is reaching the latter stages of his career, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see him chase a last big payday.

The Merseyside club have already received lucrative offers to allow Salah to depart, which have been met with swift rejections, but as his contract draws closer to expiring, Liverpool's power is decreasing. Interest in Salah certainly isn't disappearing, and it will be interesting to see whether the Reds can fend off interest and tie him down to a new deal.

Interest in Mohamed Salah isn't going away

Saudi Arabian clubs have been looking to poach all of the best players in Europe over the last few years, and they've managed to convince the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and Neymar so far. Salah is one of the next stars that could look to take advantage of the financial package that will be on offer in the Middle East, but Liverpool have played hardball so far.

In the summer transfer window, Al-Ittihad submitted a £150m offer for Salah, but the Reds rejected their proposal. The Saudi club were willing to offer a whopping £200m to try and prise him away from Anfield, but all the signs were that Liverpool weren't willing to part ways with their star player. Jacobs has previously told GIVEMESPORT that interest in Salah isn't going away, and further offers are expected in 2024.

However, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT that he doesn't expect Liverpool to do any business with Salah when the winter window opens for business. The Egyptian forward's £350k-a-week contract is set to expire in 2025, so the Reds will certainly have a decision to make next summer.

If Liverpool receive a hefty offer of around £200m, then it could be difficult to turn down if Salah isn't willing to extend his stay at Anfield. The former Roma man doesn't have long left in his career, so he may be considering a new challenge for his final few years.

Jacobs has suggested that Liverpool are yet to start talks with Salah regarding his future, despite reports, and he expects the two parties to discuss further in the new year. The journalist adds that Liverpool and Salah are both going to be respectful of each other in negotiations, but nothing has been advanced just yet. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"In modern football signing a new deal doesn't necessarily mean anything other than potentially from Liverpool's point of view, protecting the player's value and keeping any potential exit on their terms. Or on the flip side, if a contract is running down, allow a player to extend but have their cake and eat it and still have the ability to leave at a reasonable number. So as it stands, I'm not aware that Liverpool have started any talks with Salah, despite reports. I'm not aware that Liverpool at this stage in the season have advanced anything. I think that may come in the new year when they have an open and frank conversation with Salah and they work out what he wants to do. Because everything in this context is going to be driven by Salah and it's not going to be acrimonious. Liverpool are going to be respectful of Salah and Salah is going to be respectful of Liverpool."

Jurgen Klopp is eyeing a replacement

Replacing Salah certainly won't be easy considering the impact he's made since his move to Anfield. However, it can't be forgotten that the Egypt international was far from the player he is today when he signed on the dotted line for Liverpool. Klopp had a major influence on his career, so there is hope that he can develop another player into one of the world's best.

According to BILD, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. The German side have to make a decision on Sane soon, with his contract expiring in 2025, so it could be time for the Merseyside club to pounce and try and bring him back to the Premier League.