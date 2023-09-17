Highlights Liverpool rejected a £100m offer from Al-Ittihad for Mohamed Salah, leaving them with limited time to find a replacement. Salah was considered indispensable by Liverpool.

The financial standpoint of selling Salah for over £100m makes sense for Liverpool, but if they can't sign a replacement, the money doesn't matter in the end.

Next summer, Salah may consider a move to the Saudi Pro League due to the financial package available. Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad are expected to push for his signing, with dealmakers strategically deciding the best club to place Salah.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was attracting interest from Saudi Arabia in the summer, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on what could happen when the transfer window opens again.

The Reds managed to keep hold of their talisman after the Saudi window closed earlier this month.

Liverpool transfer news - Mohamed Salah

The fans at Anfield will have been nervously waiting to see if their club could fend off interest from the Middle East and convince Salah to stay on Merseyside for this season. As per journalist David Ornstein, Liverpool rejected an offer of more than £100m from Al-Ittihad towards the end of the English transfer window, giving the Reds limited time to find a replacement. Journalist Jacobs later told GIVEMESPORT that we could see Al-Ittihad return with another offer as they weren't willing to give up. Still, Liverpool showed no signs of giving in either and considered the Egyptian indispensable.

An offer of over £100m for a player who is now 31 years old might have made sense from a financial standpoint, as Liverpool are unlikely to receive that kind of figure ever again. However, it's all well and good having a hefty fee enter their bank account, but when you're unable to sign a replacement, the amount of money doesn't matter in the end.

However, next summer or even in January, when the Merseyside club can use the funds to replace him, it could be sensible for the Reds to cash in if Salah is interested in the move. There have been a host of players who have packed their bags and headed to the Middle East, including superstars such as Neymar and Karim Benzema.

Multiple clubs will battle it out to sign Mohamed Salah - Ben Jacobs

Next summer, Salah will be another year older and closer to his contract expiring at Anfield. Understandably, with his career coming to the latter stages, the Egypt international might be considering a move to the Saudi Pro League due to the financial package available. As per talkSPORT, Salah was being offered around £127m a year to make the switch.

Jacobs has suggested that Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will be among the clubs pushing to sign Salah again next year. The journalist hints that interest in Salah certainly hasn't gone away, even though the window is now closed. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"What's interesting about the Salah thing is that Al-Ittihad were pushing late in the window because they wanted Salah for the Club World Cup. But they're also aware that in a year's time, they may not be front of queue out of the PIF clubs to get Salah, it might actually be Al-Hilal. Whoever gets Salah can be defined even by who wins the league. So there's a lot of moving parts to these deals, and believe it or not, the club is often allocated by dealmakers quite late. So Al-Ittihad might have missed the boat on Salah, it will all just depend on things like did they win the league title again? And where the deal makers think it's best to place Salah. Prior to Neymar's arrival, Al-Hilal also had Salah on the list. It went Lionel Messi one, Neymar two, Salah three, in terms of their ranking, because a lot of the clubs have to input who they want and effectively rank the names. So had Neymar not chosen Al-Hilal, then Al-Hilal would have probably also gone for Salah this summer. And I think that next summer, there'll be a sort of battle within Saudi to try and get Salah and dealmakers are going to have to decide where the best club is strategically to place him because like I say, that's just how some of these deals work."

Who could replace Salah at Liverpool?

Realistically, Liverpool fans may have to accept that whoever comes in to replace Salah will not be at the same level. However, it also can't be forgotten that Salah wasn't the player he became at Anfield over the years when he arrived, so there's no reason why a lesser player can't develop and grow to become a Liverpool great. It's understood that West Ham United winger Jarrod Bowen is under consideration by Liverpool.

Career Stats Jarrod Bowen Mohamed Salah Appearances 301 560 Goals 98 265 Assists 47 134 Yellow Cards 22 20 All statistics via Transfermarkt

Of course, there's no hiding from the fact that Bowen is a downgrade on Salah, but under the guidance of Jurgen Klopp he could take his game to the next level. It might be slightly underwhelming for Liverpool fans, but as mentioned, the club will struggle to find a player as good as Salah.