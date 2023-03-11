Mohamed Salah spurned a glorious chance to rescue a point for Liverpool against Bournemouth with a truly horrendous penalty.

The Egyptian forward, who is normally so reliable from the spot, sprayed his spot-kick miles wide, much to the shock of those inside the Vitality Stadium.

Liverpool had entered this game with spirits high, after a historic 7-0 victory over Manchester United last weekend, but produced a lacklustre performance that was in complete contrast to their exploits at Anfield.

Phillip Billing gave the Cherries the lead just before half-time – notching his sixth goal of the season.

And in truth, Bournemouth could well have had more, with forward Dango Ouattara running Virgil van Dijk ragged for much of the game.

Salah's missed penalty

But despite failing to create much in the game, Salah had the chance to restore pride for Jurgen Klopp's side, when Adam Smith handled Diogo Jota's attempted header.

Having scored plenty of penalties for Liverpool in the past, few would have bet against Salah scoring, but the forward missed by an absolute mile.

It almost has to be seen to be believed, so check out Salah's wayward penalty below:

Bournemouth record huge win

This victory for Bournemouth could be huge in the context of the relegation battle.

The Cherries started the match at the bottom of the Premier League, but have climbed to 16th with this win.

While they've played a game more than West Ham, Leeds and Southampton, Gary O'Neil's side will now firmly believe they have a chance of survival this season.

At the other end of the table, this defeat for Liverpool has dented their chances of securing Champions League football.

Klopp's side had the chance to overtake Spurs and claim fourth spot, but remain three points behind the north London club for now.

Klopp reacts to defeat

Speaking to BT Sport afterwards, Klopp said: "What can I say? It was never really our game. We were dominant in the first half but mostly we put ball in at the wrong moment against a compact side.

"They had their counter-attacks they wanted to have. I really think the spaces we had to play were super clear, super open.

"The rest was more or less busy with covering other spaces, we didn't use that often enough, didn't enjoy the challenge to face a deep, compact side. It's clear we cannot get through with all the balls but it was like we didn't get through and things didn't work out. Little things witch make a massive difference and then we go 1-0 down, not helpful obviously in the counter-attack.

"They did the same stuff but it was successful enough because we didn't defend it well and then I thought we started pretty well in the second half and then got the penalty and we missed it and after that we were in a real rush and didn't create enough really and that's it."