A Premier League and Champions League winner, Mohamed Salah has unquestionably played at the highest level of football in his career. The winger has been with Liverpool since 2017 and, since then, has established himself as one of the best wingers to ever play in the English top-flight.

Given Salah’s consistency and almost robotic way of playing football, it can be easy to forget how good he is because so rarely is he bad. The Egyptian has averaged staggering tallies during his seasons at Anfield, and, as a result of such form, many often overlook the winger in conversations about all-time Premier League greats.

Mohamed Salah's Career Stats at Liverpool So Far Appearances 392 Goals 243 Assists 110 Honours Won 1x Champions League

1x Premier League

1x FA Cup

2x League Cup

Salah’s immediate future is still up in the air, with the Egyptian being one of three key Liverpool players, along with Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, to be on contracts set to expire in the summer of 2025. Salah is, along with Van Dijk, hoping to stay at Anfield, despite there seemingly being little progress in the way of an extension, while Alexander-Arnold is reportedly closing in on a move to Real Madrid.

Whether Salah stays or goes remains to be seen, though what can not be argued is the legacy that he has already made for himself on Merseyside. Back in 2022, when speaking to Sky Sports, Salah listed the four best goalkeepers that he has ever played against. Given Salah’s own calibre as an attacker, his opinions on such a matter are worth double.

Iker Casillas

Salah thinks the Spaniard had a special career

First on Salah’s, albeit unordered, list of shot-stoppers is Iker Casillas. While the keeper retired at Porto, it was during his 16-year stint at Real Madrid that he became known to the world, with Casillas routinely pulling out exceptional saves for Los Blancos, who he helped win numerous trophies during his time at the club. When asked what made Casillas so special, Salah replied:

“For the career he had. I played against him when he was at Porto, not Real Madrid. You see him talking at the back and to the players.”

The fact that Salah played against Casillas only when he was at Porto, yet the Spaniard still ranks among the best goalkeepers the winger ever faced, is only a testament to Casillas’ ability as a player. Casillas was in his mid-30s when he moved to Portugal, and, even then, was only forced to retire due to health issues in 2020.

Gianluigi Buffon

‘He was unbelievable’