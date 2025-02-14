Mohamed Salah is quite possibly in the form of his life at the age of 32. The winger is doing everything in his power to drag Liverpool to a second Premier League trophy with his creative output and inevitability in front of goal.

While the Egypt international is the standout performer on the red side of Merseyside - and has been since he arrived from AS Roma in 2017 - he has been joined by an extremely talented supporting cast over his eight-year spell at the club.

Initially forming one of the greatest front lines in football history alongside Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, the man affectionately known as the 'Egyptian King' appeared to have a telepathic connection with his fellow forwards. However, only one of that famous trio holds a place in Salah's heart as one of his 'favourite' teammates.

Salah Snubs Sadio Mane in Favour of Another Forward

The Egyptian says Roberto Firmino was his 'favourite'

When asked in a Q&A about his favourite Liverpool player to share the pitch with, the 32-year-old was quick to claim that it was previously Roberto Firmino, with that mantle now being taken up by Darwin Nunez (per the Daily Mail): "Who do I most like to play with? It was Firmino. Now I feel like I generally like playing with [Darwin] Nunez."

Firmino is one of the most unselfish players the Premier League has ever seen, as the technically gifted Brazilian constantly sacrificed his own personal glory for the sake of his team. His intelligent movement and hard-working nature allowed Salah and Mane to flourish and take the lion's share of the credit when it came to goalscoring.

During their six years together at Anfield, Firmino and Salah set up goals for one another 36 times in total. This is the most fruitful attacking partnership the Reds' current talisman has had in the famous shirt. For context, he and Mane had five fewer joint goal participations.

Mohamed Salah's Stats Alongside Firmino and Mane Statistic Roberto Firmino Sadio Mane Matches 245 223 Minutes 15,917 16,970 Joint Goal Participations 36 31 Points-per-game 2.06 2.19

It's certainly not outrageous that Salah picked Firmino among his favourite peers, but, surprisingly, Mane missed out. Add Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson Becker to the list of snubbed stars, and you have quite an impressive list of players he failed to mention.

Salah's Connection With Darwin Nunez

He was quick to defend his underperforming colleague

With Firmino now a distant memory at Anfield, it's Liverpool's current number nine who has been labelled as Salah's favourite teammate. The Uruguay international has struggled to really find his feet in front of goal since arriving from Benfica in 2023.

His signing marked a significant shift from Jurgen Klopp's previous false nine dynamic in the front line, to now favour more of a traditional, goal-getting centre-forward. Klopp has since departed and Arne Slot continues to try and get the best from Nunez.

Darwin Nunez's Liverpool Statistics Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 84 24 13 Champions League 15 5 0 Europa League 10 5 1 FA Cup 7 2 2 EFL Cup 12 2 6 Community Shield 1 1 0

Incredibly, despite playing less than half the games Firmino managed alongside Salah, the 25-year-old has been involved in 17 joint goal participations with the Egyptian. He makes runs in behind the opposition backline for Salah to pick out while also seeming to have a good idea of where his right-winger is at all times.

This could play a big part in Salah leaping to the defence of the heavily criticised striker when answering this question. He added:

"A lot of people don't like him but I like playing with him. I see Bahaa (the man who asked the question) keeps shaking his head not liking [Nunez]. "Nah (laughing), I like playing with him in general. [Nunez is] a player with different skills. Not a lot of people understand his ball."

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 14-02-25.